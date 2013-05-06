Edition:
Wildfire in California

<p>A firefighter with the Silver City Hotshots is seen in front of burning embers while working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighters work the ignition line of a backfire started into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighters tend to an engine supplying hose lines to Hotshot crews working to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A firefighter pulls a hose line as a backfire is ignited into the Santa Monica Mountains off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Embers swirl as a backfire burns a tree on the mountain off Potrero Road in order to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighters with the Silver City Hot Shots and a McCain Valley Conservation Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes near Newbury Park, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighter Justin Romero of the New Mexico based Silver City Hotshots uses a drip torch to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Embers swirl as firefighters with the Silver City Hotshots and a McCain Valley Camp inmate crew work to build a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire near Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Houses are seen (rear) as inmate Isaac Cervantes of the McCain Valley Conservation Camp pauses while building a backfire up the mountain off Potrero Road to control the Springs Fire and protect homes in Newbury Park, California, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Fire-fighters battle fire during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Fire races through the canyons during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>The Springs Fire works its way to Pacific Coast Highway near Port Hueneme, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Homeowner Brian Bonsant uses a hose as flames get close to his barn during the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A Skycrane fire-fighting helicopter makes a water drop on the second day of the Springs Fire in the mountain areas of Ventura County, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A fire engine drive past flames from the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Smoke from the Springs Fire in Ventura County, California is pictured in this May 2, 2013 NASA handout satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>A fire engine is parked on Pacific Coast Highway as the Springs Fire burns in the hills at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A firefighter battles the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>The Springs Fire rages out of control at the Point Mugu Naval Base at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>The Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Firefighters battle the Springs Fire at Point Mugu State Park May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Firefighters stand on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A resident pulls a hose line to attempt to stop flames from spreading down the hillside as The Springs Fire pushes towards the coast near Camarillo, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A firefighter sleeps on a bluff as the Springs Fire burns in the early morning near Pacific Coast Highway at Point Mugu State Park, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A lifeguard tower stands on the beach at Point Mugu State Park as the Springs Fire burns on the nearby hillside May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Firefighters battle to protect a CalTrans Maintenance Station and Fuel Depot from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighters battle to protect the Sycamore Nature Center from the Springs Fire near Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles County Line at Malibu, California, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Firefighters work to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A fast moving brush fire approaches a home in the Newbury Park area area of Ventura County, California May 2, 2013. REUTER/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Golfers continue to play as smoke (background) billows from a raging wildfire pushing towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>People near homes on Calle Del Prado watch a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A firefighter works to protect homes from a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A police officer walks to evacuate residents from a fast moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A woman braves strong winds to check on her daughter's home in the path of a fast-moving brush fire in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>A deer runs away from flames as a raging brush fire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A trailer is engulfed in flames as a raging wildfire pushes towards the coast in Camarillo May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A firefighter coordinates evacuations as a fast moving brush fire approaches the Newbury Park area of Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTER/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

<p>Residents look from Potrero Road towards a tanker aircraft dropping fire retardant on a fast moving brush fire in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

