Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2011

Wildfire in Reno

<p>Burned houses smolder after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

<p>Burned houses smolder after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Neighbors Joanna Irwin (L) and Bonnie Richards look over the remains of their burned homes in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>Joelle Greene reacts as she views the remains of her burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Burned houses smolder after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Karen Reuter (L) and her daughter Madeleine Perry (R) look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>Burned houses smolder after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Joanna Irwin (L) and Tim Galvin (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of their burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>The remains of Joanna Irwin and Tim Galvin's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Captain Kenny DeWitt of the Reno Fire Department sprays water at a burned home after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Smoke rises from burned houses smoldering after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Joelle Greene is overcome with emotion as she views the remains of her burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>A burned home smolders after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Fresh snow covers a burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Madeleine Perry (L) and her mother Karen Reuter (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

Pictures

Podcast