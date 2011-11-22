Wildfire in Reno
Burned houses smolder after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Neighbors Joanna Irwin (L) and Bonnie Richards look over the remains of their burned homes in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Joelle Greene reacts as she views the remains of her burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Karen Reuter (L) and her daughter Madeleine Perry (R) look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Joanna Irwin (L) and Tim Galvin (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of their burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The remains of Joanna Irwin and Tim Galvin's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Captain Kenny DeWitt of the Reno Fire Department sprays water at a burned home after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Smoke rises from burned houses smoldering after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Joelle Greene is overcome with emotion as she views the remains of her burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A burned home smolders after a wildfire in Reno, Nevada, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Fresh snow covers a burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Madeleine Perry (L) and her mother Karen Reuter (R) comfort each other as they look over the remains of Karen's mother's burned home in Reno, Nevada, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
