Pictures | Fri Jan 17, 2014 | 9:46pm IST

Wildfire near Los Angeles

<p>A Super Scooper firefighting plane makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. The wildfire, started accidentally by three campers, roared out of control in foothills above Los Angeles, destroying at least two homes and forcing more than 1,000 residents to flee, fire and law enforcement officials said. The wind-whipped blaze erupted before dawn in the Angeles National Forest north of Glendora, about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Friday, January 17, 2014

<p>Firefighters stand as water falls from a firefighting aircraft on the Colby Fire in Azusa, Calif., January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Firefighters are hit by heavy boulders rolling downhill, with one suffering a broken ankle, as they battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014.REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Thick smoke fills the morning skies as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A fast-moving wildfire called Colby Fire is seen in a NASA satellite image captured just after 12 p.m. local time in this January 16, 2014 picture provided by NASA. The wind-whipped blaze erupted before dawn. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>Residents evacuate their home as the Colby Fire approaches in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A helicopter makes a water drop on the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A local resident uses a garden hose to protect his home from a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>The Colby fire burns in the hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Homes are engulfed in flames, as media reports on the so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A home falls victim to the Colby Fire in Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A helicopter drops water as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire," burns nearby homes, in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>A "super scooper" air tanker makes waters drops as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Homes are engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Firefighters battle a fast-moving California wildfire, so-called the "Colby Fire", in the hills of Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

