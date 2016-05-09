Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 9, 2016 | 8:07pm IST

Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 43
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 43
Two RCMP police officers wear gas masks in the smoke from the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Two RCMP police officers wear gas masks in the smoke from the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Two RCMP police officers wear gas masks in the smoke from the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 43
A combination of still images (L - R), top to bottom, captured from surveillance video footage shows wildfire progressively engulfing the home of James O'Reilly in Fort McMurray, Alberta. James O'Reilly/Handout via REUTERS

A combination of still images (L - R), top to bottom, captured from surveillance video footage shows wildfire progressively engulfing the home of James O'Reilly in Fort McMurray, Alberta. James O'Reilly/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A combination of still images (L - R), top to bottom, captured from surveillance video footage shows wildfire progressively engulfing the home of James O'Reilly in Fort McMurray, Alberta. James O'Reilly/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 43
A plane flies low to dump fire retardant on wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A plane flies low to dump fire retardant on wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A plane flies low to dump fire retardant on wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 43
Ontario firefighters prepare to be deployed into Fort McMurray wildfires as they receive orders near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ontario firefighters prepare to be deployed into Fort McMurray wildfires as they receive orders near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
Ontario firefighters prepare to be deployed into Fort McMurray wildfires as they receive orders near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 43
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires sits on a bed at an evacuation centre in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires sits on a bed at an evacuation centre in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires sits on a bed at an evacuation centre in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 43
A member of Wildfire Management Alberta's Wild Mountain Unit out of Hinton, hoses down hotspots in the Parsons Creek area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via Reuters

A member of Wildfire Management Alberta's Wild Mountain Unit out of Hinton, hoses down hotspots in the Parsons Creek area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A member of Wildfire Management Alberta's Wild Mountain Unit out of Hinton, hoses down hotspots in the Parsons Creek area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 43
People wait at a roadblock as smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People wait at a roadblock as smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
People wait at a roadblock as smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 43
Smoke rises in a burned-out neighborhood in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA)/Handout via Reuters

Smoke rises in a burned-out neighborhood in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA)/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Smoke rises in a burned-out neighborhood in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA)/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 43
Michael Sadowsky, an evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, holds his cat Dexter as his girlfriend Josie Graham watches, after they were escorted through Fort McMurray after being stranded north of the city on Friday, in Wandering River, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Michael Sadowsky, an evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, holds his cat Dexter as his girlfriend Josie Graham watches, after they were escorted through Fort McMurray after being stranded north of the city on Friday, in Wandering River, Alberta....more

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Michael Sadowsky, an evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, holds his cat Dexter as his girlfriend Josie Graham watches, after they were escorted through Fort McMurray after being stranded north of the city on Friday, in Wandering River, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 43
A man takes a photograph of the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man takes a photograph of the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A man takes a photograph of the wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 43
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 43
A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS

A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 43
A helicopter flies past smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A helicopter flies past smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A helicopter flies past smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 43
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer looks on at smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer looks on at smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer looks on at smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 43
A massive wildfire, which caused a mandatory evacuation, rages south of Fort McMurray near Anzac, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

A massive wildfire, which caused a mandatory evacuation, rages south of Fort McMurray near Anzac, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A massive wildfire, which caused a mandatory evacuation, rages south of Fort McMurray near Anzac, Alberta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 43
Strathcona County, Alberta firefighters are seen taking a break from wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Strathcona Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Strathcona County, Alberta firefighters are seen taking a break from wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Strathcona Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Strathcona County, Alberta firefighters are seen taking a break from wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Strathcona Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 43
Smoke billowing from the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta is seen through the cockpit of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. MCPL VanPutten/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

Smoke billowing from the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta is seen through the cockpit of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. MCPL VanPutten/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Smoke billowing from the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta is seen through the cockpit of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. MCPL VanPutten/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 43
Smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires as a truck drives down the highway in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires as a truck drives down the highway in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires as a truck drives down the highway in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 43
Wildfires burn across Gregoire Lake near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wildfires burn across Gregoire Lake near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Wildfires burn across Gregoire Lake near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
21 / 43
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 43
A flock of birds fly as smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A flock of birds fly as smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A flock of birds fly as smoke billows from the Fort McMurray wildfires in Kinosis, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 43
Smoke rises from nearby wildfires as police officers work a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Smoke rises from nearby wildfires as police officers work a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Smoke rises from nearby wildfires as police officers work a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
24 / 43
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from nearby wildfires while directing traffic at a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from nearby wildfires while directing traffic at a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers wear masks to protect themselves from smoke from nearby wildfires while directing traffic at a roadblock near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
25 / 43
RCMP Alberta officers are seen during search, rescue and evacuation efforts as they respond to wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy RCMP Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

RCMP Alberta officers are seen during search, rescue and evacuation efforts as they respond to wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy RCMP Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
RCMP Alberta officers are seen during search, rescue and evacuation efforts as they respond to wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy RCMP Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 43
Evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, Ellyse Naughton poses with her toy dog as her family camps at the Christina Lake campground in Conklin, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, Ellyse Naughton poses with her toy dog as her family camps at the Christina Lake campground in Conklin, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires, Ellyse Naughton poses with her toy dog as her family camps at the Christina Lake campground in Conklin, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 43
A Canadian Joint Operations Command aerial photo shows wildfires near neighborhoods in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CF Operations/Handout via REUTERS

A Canadian Joint Operations Command aerial photo shows wildfires near neighborhoods in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CF Operations/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A Canadian Joint Operations Command aerial photo shows wildfires near neighborhoods in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CF Operations/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 43
Harrison Florinski and Liam Poole chop firewood at Christina Lake Lodge in Conklin, Alberta, where they decided to camp after evacuating Fort McMurray due to raging wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Harrison Florinski and Liam Poole chop firewood at Christina Lake Lodge in Conklin, Alberta, where they decided to camp after evacuating Fort McMurray due to raging wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Harrison Florinski and Liam Poole chop firewood at Christina Lake Lodge in Conklin, Alberta, where they decided to camp after evacuating Fort McMurray due to raging wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
29 / 43
Volunteer Marlee Hildebrandt washes beds with her daughter Oakley on her back as she helps evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Volunteer Marlee Hildebrandt washes beds with her daughter Oakley on her back as she helps evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Volunteer Marlee Hildebrandt washes beds with her daughter Oakley on her back as she helps evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 43
Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billow into the air after their city was evacuated. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billow into the air after their city was evacuated. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billow into the air after their city was evacuated. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
31 / 43
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires look through donated goods and clothing at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires look through donated goods and clothing at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires look through donated goods and clothing at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 43
Wildfire is worsening along highway 63 Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS

Wildfire is worsening along highway 63 Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Wildfire is worsening along highway 63 Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 43
An aerial view from the helicopter of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley shows smoke rising from raging wildfires which caused the mandatory evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Cheryl Oates/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view from the helicopter of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley shows smoke rising from raging wildfires which caused the mandatory evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Cheryl Oates/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An aerial view from the helicopter of Alberta Premier Rachel Notley shows smoke rising from raging wildfires which caused the mandatory evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Cheryl Oates/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS
Close
34 / 43
Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS

Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS
Close
35 / 43
A helicopter flies into thick smoke while battling a major forest fire outside of Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A helicopter flies into thick smoke while battling a major forest fire outside of Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A helicopter flies into thick smoke while battling a major forest fire outside of Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
36 / 43
Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, are shown in this satellite photo from NASA. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, are shown in this satellite photo from NASA. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, are shown in this satellite photo from NASA. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
37 / 43
Flames rise in Industrial area south Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS

Flames rise in Industrial area south Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Flames rise in Industrial area south Fort McMurray, Alberta. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS
Close
38 / 43
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfire leave The Expo Centre after receiving bedding supplies in Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfire leave The Expo Centre after receiving bedding supplies in Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfire leave The Expo Centre after receiving bedding supplies in Edmonton, Alberta. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Close
39 / 43
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires checks his phone at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires checks his phone at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires checks his phone at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
40 / 43
Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for the residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for the residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for the residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
41 / 43
Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
42 / 43
Fort McMurray resident Crystal Maltais buckles in her daughter, Mckennah Stapley, as they prepare to leave Conklin, Alberta, for Lac La Biche after evacuating their home in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Fort McMurray resident Crystal Maltais buckles in her daughter, Mckennah Stapley, as they prepare to leave Conklin, Alberta, for Lac La Biche after evacuating their home in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Fort McMurray resident Crystal Maltais buckles in her daughter, Mckennah Stapley, as they prepare to leave Conklin, Alberta, for Lac La Biche after evacuating their home in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

07 May 2016
The Pyongyang skyline

The Pyongyang skyline

Views of futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the North Korean capital.

07 May 2016
Factory workers of North Korea

Factory workers of North Korea

Inside the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory.

07 May 2016
In mother's arms

In mother's arms

Migrant mothers make the dangerous journey to Europe with babes in arms.

07 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast