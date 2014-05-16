Edition:
Wildfires in California

Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fire fighters keep a close watch on the flames from the Cocos Fire as they stand ready to protect a home in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fire fighters keep a close watch on the flames from the Cocos Fire as they stand ready to protect a home in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Greg Saska surveys the damage to his home after it was destroyed during the Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Greg Saska surveys the damage to his home after it was destroyed during the Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A Long Beach fire fighter looks out over a burned-out canyon in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Long Beach fire fighter looks out over a burned-out canyon in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A water bomber makes a drop on the Coco Fire as fire fighters continue their battle in the hills surrounding San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A water bomber makes a drop on the Coco Fire as fire fighters continue their battle in the hills surrounding San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

San Diego Sheriff's deputies watch as fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

San Diego Sheriff's deputies watch as fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Vete Navokowski, 93, walks across his property in Fallbrook, California as a fire at Camp Pendleton burns in the background, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Vete Navokowski, 93, walks across his property in Fallbrook, California as a fire at Camp Pendleton burns in the background, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

The sun sets behind a scorched tree from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

The sun sets behind a scorched tree from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fire crews battle the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A burned-out hillside is shown where the Poinsettia Fire began and moved westward in Carlsbad California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A burned-out hillside is shown where the Poinsettia Fire began and moved westward in Carlsbad California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A prison crew battles a fire in an avocado grove outside Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Residents watch a fast-moving wildfire approach in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Residents watch a fast-moving wildfire approach in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Students from California State University, San Marcos, look at the smoke from the trees as they put out hot spots with fire extinguishers while firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Students from California State University, San Marcos, look at the smoke from the trees as they put out hot spots with fire extinguishers while firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A helicopter helps the firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A helicopter helps the firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A DC-10 Super Tanker aircraft dumps flame retardant as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A DC-10 Super Tanker aircraft dumps flame retardant as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Students from California State University, San Marcos, put out hot spots with fire extinguishers as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Students from California State University, San Marcos, put out hot spots with fire extinguishers as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle the so-called Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle the so-called Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighborhood in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighborhood in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Fallbrook, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A firefighter battles the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A firefighter battles the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A wildfire burns through a canyon in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A wildfire burns through a canyon in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters work in a canyon to help extinguish the Bernardo Fire, north of San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters work in a canyon to help extinguish the Bernardo Fire, north of San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside next to homes as firefighters battle the Bernardo Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside next to homes as firefighters battle the Bernardo Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A firefighter puts out spot fires at a sub-division of homes as they battle wildfires in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter puts out spot fires at a sub-division of homes as they battle wildfires in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A bush is fully engulfed at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A bush is fully engulfed at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Students and teachers from Aviara Oaks Elementary and Aviara Oaks Middle School are evacuated to the Sunrise at La Costa Senior Living Center in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Students and teachers from Aviara Oaks Elementary and Aviara Oaks Middle School are evacuated to the Sunrise at La Costa Senior Living Center in Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A Helicopter assists in fighting fire at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A Helicopter assists in fighting fire at the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Firefighters battle the Ranch Fire near San Diego, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Smoke rises in the distance as a brush fire burns in the community of Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Smoke rises in the distance as a brush fire burns in the community of Carlsbad, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

