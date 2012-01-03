Wildfires in Chile
A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile
The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Next Slideshows
Countdown to Iowa
Republican presidential candidates are campaigning throughout the state as Iowa prepares to hold its caucuses.
Iran war games
Iran wraps up 10 days of naval exercises in the Gulf.
Highs and lows in Iowa
By shooting high or low, interesting compositions of the Republican White House hopefuls are captured.
Iran tests new missiles
Iran test-fires two long-range missiles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.