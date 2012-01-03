Edition:
Wildfires in Chile

<p>A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

<p>Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile</p>

<p>A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

<p>Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra </p>

