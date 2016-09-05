Edition:
Wildfires in Spain

A wildfire engulfs a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A tourist takes pictures of a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter plane flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Trees burn next to houses during a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

People at a pool observe a wildfire next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

The smoke of a wildfire is seen behind the village of Teulada near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Firefighter helicopters fly over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A firefighter helicopter flies over a wildfire engulfing a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A wildfire engulfs a hillside in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

