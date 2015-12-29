Wildfires rage across northern Spain
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter gathers hoses while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A member of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) works to extinguish a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A helicopter dumps water on a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter walks in front of a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A firefighter and a villager work to extinguish a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A firefighter tackles a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A horse reacts to the smoke from a forest fire in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters stand near a fire engine while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Firefighters walk through smoke while fighting a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A forest fire burns close to houses in the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man evacuates his horse as a forest fire approaches in the village of Andarujo, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Firefighters rest while tackling a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Burnt cans lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The remains of a dead animal lay in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A burnt tree is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Cows are seen next to an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A cyclist adjusts his coat as he rides in an area scorched by a forest fire in La Fresneda, near Oviedo, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Next Slideshows
Faces of the Taliban
Inside the ranks of the militant group.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
Narendra Modi - Around the world in 2015
A brief look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours in 2015.
Taking back Ramadi
Iraq flies its flag above Ramadi's government complex, marking its military's first major victory since fleeing from Islamic State 18 months ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.