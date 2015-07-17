Wildfires rage in Athens
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high...more
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Remembering MH17
In Ukraine, the crash site near the village of Hrabove is now marked by flowers and toys brought by locals in memory of the many children who died on the...
India this week
Some of our best photos from India.
Flashback: Aurora movie massacre
James Holmes, who killed 12 people and injured 70 as they watched a Batman film in Colorado, is found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the first degree.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.