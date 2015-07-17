Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 18, 2015 | 1:35am IST

Wildfires rage in Athens

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
1 / 28
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Close
2 / 28
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A firefighting helicopter operates over a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 28
An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 28
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 28
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
6 / 28
Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Tourists make their way next to the Parthenon temple as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 28
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 28
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire as firefighters work to extinguish it in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 28
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at a building at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
10 / 28
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
11 / 28
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 28
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a children's playground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 28
Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents throw water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 28
A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water at a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 28
Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents carry water to extinguish a forest fire in an Athens neighborhood July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 28
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 28
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 28
Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Flames rise next to a firefighting truck as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
19 / 28
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 28
Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents flee as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
21 / 28
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Close
22 / 28
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke rises as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
23 / 28
A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A military man kicks a wooden structure of fire at a children's play ground in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 28
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A local resident sprays water to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Close
25 / 28
Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Smoke and flames rise next to houses as a wildfire rages at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews
Close
26 / 28
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Close
27 / 28
A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest stands in a safe location away from a forest fire close to Saint George church (background) in an Athens neighborhood during a forest fire July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Jul 2015
Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

In Ukraine, the crash site near the village of Hrabove is now marked by flowers and toys brought by locals in memory of the many children who died on the...

17 Jul 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India.

17 Jul 2015
Flashback: Aurora movie massacre

Flashback: Aurora movie massacre

James Holmes, who killed 12 people and injured 70 as they watched a Batman film in Colorado, is found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the first degree.

17 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast