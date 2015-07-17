Wildfires rage in Athens

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high...more

Burned cars are seen in a car lot as a wildfire rages at the town of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city. REUTERS/Vassilis Konstantopoulos/Intimenews

