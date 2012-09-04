Wildfires rage in Spain
People ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, past a burnt area back to Diama Equestrian Club in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A small forest fire is seen on a mountain near the town of Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighter try to extinguish a fire in a forest on the road between Marbella and Monda in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area sit inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firemen walk past a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman (L), who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area, gives water to a dog at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A fire is seen near houses in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service run as they look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation at a residential area, as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area watch a seaplane as they rest outside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Helicopters carrying fire buckets fly near bush fires in Ojen, near Malaga, southern Spain August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers prepare mats for people, who were evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire in the area, at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire with branches in a forest at Barranco Blanco (White Ravine) in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A boy takes a picture with a tablet of a burnt down residential area in Sitio de Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the Civil Protection service look for people inside a chalet during a general evacuation as a forest fire rages in Elviria, near Malaga, southern Spain, early August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area have breakfast as they rest inside the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A firefighter watches a fire in a forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, late August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters spray water in a forest during a fire at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wait to guard and clean a burnt area after a fire forest at Barranco Blanco in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People who were evacuated from their homes in the night due to a forest fire in the area are reflected on a glass door at the Antonio Serrano Lima municipal sports center in Marbella, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman who was evacuated from her home due to a forest fire in the area touches her head as she is consoled by volunteers at a municipal sports center in La Lagunas, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
