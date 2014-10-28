Edition:
Wilds of the Yukon

The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska near the town of Yakutat, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Tsirku River winds through forest as seen in an aerial view near Haines, in southwestern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A river flows from a lake fed by the Melburn Glacier in Tatshenshini-Alsek Park, as seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A coastal brown bear eats a salmon in the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Fishermen cast their lines on the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Malaspina Glacier, a prime example of a piedmont glacier which expands out from its center, winds towards the ocean as seen during a flight near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A bald eagle stretches its talons as it sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Yakutat Glacier feeds into Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, as seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A coastal brown bear walks down a road in the rain next to the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Fort William H. Seward, a military post established during the Gold Rush and decommissioned in 1945, is seen near the town of Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Early morning fishermen paddle across Chilkoot Lake near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Novatek Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska near Yakutat, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Snow-covered mountains are seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Snow-covered mountains and glaciers are seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Icebergs are seen floating in Harlequin Lake near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Rocks and gravel are seen on the surface of the Malaspina Glacier, a prime example of a piedmont glacier which expands out from its center, during a flight near Yakutat, in southeastern Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Mt. Logan, Canada's highest peak at 19550 ft (5959 m), is seen during a flight over the Kluane National Park and Reserve in southwestern Yukon Territory, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A bald eagle flies near a rainbow over Chilkoot Inlet near Haines, in southeastern Alaska, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A coastal brown bear walks along the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A bald eagle sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A highway signpost on the Alaskan Highway is seen at Haines Junction in the Yukon Territory, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A bald eagle sits in a tree in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve near Haines, Alaska, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

