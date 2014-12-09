Will and Kate in Brooklyn
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay Z during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo and Sr. Vice President, Community & Player Programs Kathleen Behrens before the Cleveland Cavaliers play the...more
Protesters stage a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters take part in a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police gather outside the Barclays Center to face protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an I Can't Breathe t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters face off with members of the police force at the entrance to the Target store in the Atlantic Terminal Mall, after protests at the nearby Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
