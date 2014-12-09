Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 9, 2014 | 11:05am IST

Will and Kate in Brooklyn

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Close
5 / 20
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with LeBron James backstage at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Close
6 / 20
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay Z during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay Z during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay Z during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Prince William watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William watches the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Barclays Center for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo and Sr. Vice President, Community & Player Programs Kathleen Behrens before the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo and Sr. Vice President, Community & Player Programs Kathleen Behrens before the Cleveland Cavaliers play the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo and Sr. Vice President, Community & Player Programs Kathleen Behrens before the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Neilson Barnard/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Protesters stage a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters stage a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Protesters stage a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 20
Protesters take part in a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters take part in a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Protesters take part in a Die-In as they gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 20
Police gather outside the Barclays Center to face protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police gather outside the Barclays Center to face protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Police gather outside the Barclays Center to face protesters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 20
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A man is detained during protests outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 20
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an I Can't Breathe t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an I Can't Breathe t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears an I Can't Breathe t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Protesters gather outside the Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 20
Protesters face off with members of the police force at the entrance to the Target store in the Atlantic Terminal Mall, after protests at the nearby Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters face off with members of the police force at the entrance to the Target store in the Atlantic Terminal Mall, after protests at the nearby Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Protesters face off with members of the police force at the entrance to the Target store in the Atlantic Terminal Mall, after protests at the nearby Barclays Center. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA cinema makeover

Next Slideshows

IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA cinema makeover

IKEA completely converts a cinema by replacing standard seats with beds.

09 Dec 2014
Lighting up Lyon

Lighting up Lyon

The Festival of Lights in Lyon, France.

06 Dec 2014
Navy Day celebrations

Navy Day celebrations

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate the its naval offensive operation at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

04 Dec 2014
The one and only Kim Jong Un

The one and only Kim Jong Un

North Korea has ordered people who share the name of leader Kim Jong Un to change their names.

04 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures