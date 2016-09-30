Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 30, 2016 | 6:01am IST

Will and Kate visit Canada

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 34
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 34
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 34
The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
The Duchess of Cambridge holds Princess Charlotte during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
Close
5 / 34
Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 34
Prince George watches as bubbles are blown at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince George watches as bubbles are blown at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Prince George watches as bubbles are blown at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 34
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they arrive at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they arrive at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they arrive at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 34
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 34
Britain's Prince William cuts grapes from the vine at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William cuts grapes from the vine at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William cuts grapes from the vine at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 34
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, samples sushi during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, samples sushi during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, samples sushi during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 34
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 34
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smells food during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smells food during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smells food during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 34
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 34
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 34
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk after arriving by float plane in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk after arriving by float plane in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk after arriving by float plane in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with aboriginal leaders at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with aboriginal leaders at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with aboriginal leaders at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
17 / 34
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic gold medalists in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic gold medalists in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic gold medalists in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool
Close
18 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 34
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath at the cenotaph at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath at the cenotaph at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lay a wreath at the cenotaph at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
20 / 34
Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a welcome ceremony at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
21 / 34
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
22 / 34
A brooch worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a meeting in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A brooch worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a meeting in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A brooch worn by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a meeting in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
23 / 34
Prince George holds the hand of his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after his family arrived at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Prince George holds the hand of his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after his family arrived at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Prince George holds the hand of his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after his family arrived at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Close
24 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
25 / 34
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau walk during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau walk during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau walk during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
26 / 34
The Duke of Cambridge and his wife look�at a baby during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women in Vancouver. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife look�at a baby during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women in Vancouver. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
The Duke of Cambridge and his wife look�at a baby during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women in Vancouver. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
Close
27 / 34
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prince William speak to Canadian Olympic athletes during an event in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prince William speak to Canadian Olympic athletes during an event in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prince William speak to Canadian Olympic athletes during an event in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
28 / 34
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet with a family from Syria during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet with a family from Syria during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet with a family from Syria during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
29 / 34
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive teddy bears from five-year-old Hailey Cain during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women, in Vancouver. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/POOL

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive teddy bears from five-year-old Hailey Cain during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women, in Vancouver. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/POOL

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive teddy bears from five-year-old Hailey Cain during a tour of Sheway, a centre that provides support for native women, in Vancouver. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/POOL
Close
30 / 34
Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
31 / 34
Crowds wait in anticipation for the arrival of Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Victoria Parliament Buildings for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Crowds wait in anticipation for the arrival of Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Victoria Parliament Buildings for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Crowds wait in anticipation for the arrival of Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Victoria Parliament Buildings for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Close
32 / 34
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic athletes in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic athletes in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception to celebrate young Canadian leaders at the Telus Gardens, where he met some of Canada's Olympic athletes in Vancouver. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool
Close
33 / 34
Prince William's flag flies from the cockpit upon his arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William's flag flies from the cockpit upon his arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Prince William's flag flies from the cockpit upon his arrival at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week.

29 Sep 2016
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

27 Sep 2016
Muslim Day Parade in NYC

Muslim Day Parade in NYC

Attendees and protesters at the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan.

27 Sep 2016
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

Dogs take to the waves during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.

26 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast