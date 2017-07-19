Edition:
Wed Jul 19, 2017

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu

The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Prince William and Catherine sign the book of visitors at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince William and Catherine sign the book of visitors at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William and Catherine sign the book of visitors at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
