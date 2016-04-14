William and Kate in Assam
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April...more
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gestures beside Elephant Parade statues during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
A woman works on a handloom as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Britain's Prince William look on in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a traditional dance in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose with forest officials inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
A forest guard stands next to an elephant before the arrival of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, for a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A forest guard cleans the jeep to be used for safari by Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is seen with her husband Prince William as they sit in a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An officer presents a traditional Assamese stole to Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as her husband Prince William watches before the start of their safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, board a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William boards a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William boards a jeep to go on a Safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The ring of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is seen as she arrives for a jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William wears a cap, presented by a Kaziranga National Park official, before the start of his jeep safari in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, comes out of her vehicle as she arrives for a jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,shares a moment with her husband Prince William as they sit in a jeep to go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sit in a jeep as they go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, decorates an Elephant Parade statue during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, decorates an Elephant Parade statue during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam Nath/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, interact with villagers at Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William (L) and his wife Catherine (3rd R), the Duchess of Cambridge, feed baby rhinos at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam,...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a "Namghar", an Assamese site of congregational worship, in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, remove their shoes as they visit a "Namghar", an Assamese site of congregational worship, in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13,...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a traditional dance in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she talks to officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016....more
An earing of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is seen as she talks to officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13,...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by a resident during her visit in a tea garden in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with forest officials at Bimoli camp inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, drink tea and talk to officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, east of Gauhati, northeastern Assam...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April...more
Britain's Prince William touches a baby rhino as his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watches at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam,...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, drinks tea as she talks to the officials at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016....more
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, decorates and elephant parade statue at the discovery park in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince William decorates an Elephant Parade statue as his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during a visit to the Mark Shand Foundation at Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit a "Namghar", an Assamese site of congregational worship, in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays with a baby rhino at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anupam...more
A woman presents a handloom cloth to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Panbari village in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Biju Boro/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laugh as they paint an Elephant Parade statue, at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
