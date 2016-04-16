Edition:
William and Kate in Bhutan

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge poses with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in front of the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, trek up the mountain to the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, trek up the mountain to the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, trek up the mountain to the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, spin prayer wheels as Khenpo Phuntsok Tashi, Director of Bhutan's National Museum, looks on at the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, listen to Khenpo Phuntsok Tashi, Director of Bhutan's National Museum, at the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, listen to Khenpo Phuntsok Tashi, Director of Bhutan's National Museum, at the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing leather boots treks up the mountain to the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, spin prayer wheels at the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, spin prayer wheels at the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Paro Taktsang Monastery, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, attends a reception celebrating United Kingdom and Bhutanese friendship and cooperation in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Catherine (2nd R), Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception celebrating United Kingdom and Bhutanese friendship and cooperation in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception celebrating United Kingdom and Bhutanese friendship and cooperation in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after throwing a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge throws a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground, in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge prepares to shoot an arrow as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge prepares to shoot an arrow as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Tashichho Dzong temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks around the Tashichho Dzong temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in Thimphu Bhutan April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are shown around the Tashichho Dzong temple by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and his wife Jetsun Pema (L) pose at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, is shown around the Tashichho Dzong by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (R) in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L-R), his wife Jetsun Pema, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, pose at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L-R), his wife Jetsun Pema, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, pose at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William (2nd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lights an oil lamp as his wife Jetsun Pema, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look on at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd R), his wife Jetsun Pema (R), Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, lights an oil lamp as Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Jetsun Pema (L) look on at the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is shown around the Tashichho Dzong by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Prince William (2nd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu, Bhutan, in this April 14, 2016 handout photo by the Bhutanese Royal Office. REUTERS/Bhutanese Royal Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Women carry flags in Tashichho Dzong, the seat of the head of Bhutan's Civil Government in Thimphu in preparation for the visit of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
