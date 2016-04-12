Edition:
William and Kate in India

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, interact with a child of a Bihu dancer at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photograph with dancers, who performed traditional Bihu dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watches dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks as they watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as they arrive for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Prince William eats a "Dosa" as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William drives a Formula E simulator at Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pay tributes during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute during a visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pay tributes during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with a caretaker of Gandhi Smriti as her husband Britain's Prince William looks on during their visit in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, take a tour of Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk back after looking at a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak as they pay tributes during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with school children during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during her visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William signs visitor's book as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, place a wreath as they pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for the media after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
The wreath which was placed by Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is seen at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, along with his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, British high commissioner to India Dominic Asquith and India's junior minister for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stand for national anthem at a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet guests at a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meet guests at a garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, cut a cake to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday at the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Vijay Verma/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William (3rd R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R), walk with officials during a charity event at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai, India April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are seen surrounded by officials and security personnel during a charity event at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai, India April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William (4th R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), speak with former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (3rd R) as they walk during a charity event at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai, India April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William (3rd L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (4th L), walk with officials and former Indian cricketer Sashin Tendulkar (2nd R) during a charity event at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai, India April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A message is seen on a card on a wreath laid by Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket with children and former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Dilip Vengsarkar (R) at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William reacts as he plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William walks with a bat as he plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd L), waves as she walks with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (back L) as they meet with Indian children who are beneficiaries of NGOs at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R), is watched by former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (2nd R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children who are beneficiaries of NGOs at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), looks on as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), looks on as she and Britain's Prince William (R) play a game of cricket with children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R), walks after playing a game of cricket with children who are beneficiaries of NGOs at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd R), is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (back) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (2nd R) as she and Britain's Prince William (R) play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at The Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R), is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (back) as he and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), shakes hands with a boy during a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar looks on, on right. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays football with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks up as she plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks to a boy during a cricket game with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, cheers during a cricket game with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William plays football with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shares a moment during a game of cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talk to the people during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William plays with a football as his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watches during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks to people as his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A boy performs a dance for Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talk to children during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, greet people as they leave after their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talk to children during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a game of cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a game of cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for photographs at a charity gala function at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, 10 April 2016. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographs at a charity gala function at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, 10 April 2016. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographs at a charity gala function at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, 10 April 2016. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for photographs at a charity gala function at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, 10 April 2016. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, speaks with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwariya Rai in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at a reception in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William shakes hands with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at reception at Taj hotel in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William speaks to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai at reception at Taj hotel in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receive a traditional welcome as they visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smile after floating flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smile after floating flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, float flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, make floral offerings as they visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receive a traditional welcome as they visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, hold a wreath as they pay their respects at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stand together after paying their respects at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pay their respects at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stand after paying their respects at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, site of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William waves after arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William waves after arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves after arriving with her husband Prince William (L) at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak to the hotel staff after arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak to the hotel staff after arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak to the hotel staff after arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A paisley pattern is seen on the outfit worn by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she holds her purse while paying her respects at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 attacks, in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Britain's Prince William arrives at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
