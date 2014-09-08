Williams wins 18th grand slam title
Serena Williams of the U.S. embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. (R) embraces Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after defeating her in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark holds her runner up trophy and shares a laugh with Serena Williams of the U.S. after Williams won their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Upsets during U.S. Open semi-final
Japan's Kei Nishikori and Croatia's Marin Cilic won their U.S. Open semi-final matches sending Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of Flushing Meadows.
U.S. Open highlights
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
India vs England - fifth ODI
India versus England at the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley, Leeds.
Off the court
Behind the scenes at the U.S. Open.
