Window framed

<p>A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the AFM, 70 nautical miles south of Malta from a vessel in distress while trying to reach European soil from Africa, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Commuters crowd into the metro at Chatelet station in Paris November 19, 2007 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers to protest against a pensions reform. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Passengers look out through bus windows at a crime scene, where police found one of four severed heads left around Guatemala City June 10, 2010. According to police, notes found with the heads point to prison gangs. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair</p>

<p>Children watch from the rear window of a car as protesters march past demanding Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's immunity be stripped and that he stand trial for the killings of protesters who demanded the end of his 33-year rule, in Sanaa March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>A U.S. soldier sits in a Humvee during a media briefing at the Babadag training area, 300 km east of Bucharest, Romania, September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Mihai Barbu</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, the son of two of 80 Ashkenazi parents who are to report to jail for defying a Supreme Court ruling, looks out of a window of a bus carrying some of the parents, after a protest in Jerusalem June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ice forms on a public bus, following a snowfall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An indigenous man stands in a subway train as he makes his way to the People's Summit at Rio+20 for Social and Environmental Justice in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A bus driver prepares to start a media tour through Pyongyang, North Korea, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (</p>

<p>Sandy Hook Elementary School first grade student Mamnun Ahmed, 6, watches videos he took on his camera as he poses next to the front window of his home, in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A driver (C) makes a phone call in the engine driver's cabin of a CRH 380A bullet train serving the newly built high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing during its debut test at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Students look out through condensation in the windows of a school bus as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A Lebanese girl looks through the window of a bus carrying Shi'ite Muslim women to visit the grave of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in Beirut's Martyrs square March 20, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Soldiers wait inside a bus before a military parade to celebrate Romania's National Day in central Bucharest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>People cram a bus during afternoon rush hour during a metro strike in Madrid June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man with a 30-centimeter-long (11.8-inch) knife holds a woman seated in front of him hostage on the No. 20 bus in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Passengers sit on the top deck of a bus in the City of London, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A truck driver lights a cigarette after waking up inside his truck as dew drops from rain water are pictured on the window early in the morning in the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

