Window washers rescued
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
