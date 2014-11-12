Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 13, 2014 | 3:51am IST

Window washers rescued

Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Pictures