Winged adventurers
Paragliders sail above a moon in the sky over Tehachapi, California August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A paragliding instructor arranges his paraglide at the ocean-front in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Paragliders take in the last of the day's light as a seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
British Rob Wilson paraglides over the skies of Putrajaya, 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur against Malaysia's landmark Putra Mosque, February 17, 2001. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Nik Halik from Australia and Thomas Joseph Noonan of the U.S. are seen sky diving after jumping from 29,500 feet (8992 meters) above sea level with a free fall time of 1 minute and 30 seconds, near Syangboche, in the Everest region May 17, 2010....more
Skydivers fall towards America's Cup port before the Louis Vuitton Cup winners ceremony in Valencia, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Israeli hairdresser Oren Orkabi cuts Sharon Har Noi's (R) hair while skydiving at 14,000 feet (4,267 metres) above northern Israel, near Haifa April 25, 2007, in this picture released April 26, 2007 by Paradive Skydiving. REUTERS/Itay...more
Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" skydiving team members perform during an air show in Chennai April 21, 2007. REUTERS/Babu
A file photograph taken during practice flight on July 30, 2003, shows Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner during freefall across the English Channel between Dover and Calais. REUTERS/Ulrich Grill
Skydivers from the "World Team '99" attempt a world record for the number of people in a formation dive above the skies of Ubon Ratchathani, about 700 kilometres northwest of Bangkok December 14, 1999. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (93 miles) from Tirana, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A paraglider soars through the air after jumping off Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro
Swiss Acro League pilots Robin Cavanak and Yves Hole perform during a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A pilot makes a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Christophe Guillet of Switzerland performs a looping manoeuver called infinity tumbling during a training run at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Race leader Christian Maurer of Switzerland flies through the Matterhorn turnpoint on day 7 of the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race from Salzburg to Monaco, in Zermatt, Switzerland July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles/Handout
Michael Gerbert of Germany flies over Salzburg and the Salzburg Fortress in a first for paragliders, as competitors prepare for the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Woelk/Red Bull Photofiles
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A paraglider gets airbourne in windless warm contitions off Cape Town's landmark Table Mountain, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A paraglider is seen hovering in the air during the 14th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Week held at Clark airbase in the province of Pampanga, north of Manila February 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana
A man is silhouetted as he flies a paraglider over Teufelsberg hill in Berlin January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Tourists paraglide after fresh snowfall in Solang Nallah, about 15 km from Manali, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal
Paragliders take advantage of windless warm conditions as they ride thermals above Cape Town's Sea Point beach front March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A paraglider flies above the Vipavska valley near the village of Ravnica , July 10, 2008. Srdjan Zivulovic/REUTERS (SLOVENIA)
Pilots take part in the 2008 Open Karasay Batyr Paragliding Cup on Yshkonyr plateau, some 50 km (31 miles) south-west of Almaty, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (KAZAKHSTAN)
Hungary's Gabor Kezi (L) and Pal Takats touch their gliders during a synchro spiral figure at the Vertigo Swiss Riviera paragliding event in Villeneuve August 25, 2007. Picture taken August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Handout/Denis Balibouse
A pilot flies his paramotor, "Draco", during the International Paragliding Festival FLYPA in Los Realejos on Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife late May 1, 2007. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Paragliders fly over the beach of Vlore, some 150 km (94 miles) from capital Tirana, during an annual Balkan competition May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Two para-gliders pass close to each other as a storm approaches at Sydney's Long Reef Beach December 12, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray
Swiss former world paragliding champion Hofer and his Turkish friends fly over the Jiaoshan Great Wall in Qinhuangdao. Picture taken on May 3, 2005.REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A paraglider hovers in the sky during his training flight at sunset 20 km (12.4 miles) from the southern Russia's city of Stavropol June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Federal NDP candidate Victor Elkins (bottom) gives the thumbs up while tandem skydiving with Brian Payne in Abbotsford, British Columbia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jess Harper/Handout
