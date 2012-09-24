Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2012 | 7:05pm IST

Winged adventurers

<p>Paragliders sail above a moon in the sky over Tehachapi, California August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Paragliders sail above a moon in the sky over Tehachapi, California August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paragliders sail above a moon in the sky over Tehachapi, California August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 37
<p>A paragliding instructor arranges his paraglide at the ocean-front in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A paragliding instructor arranges his paraglide at the ocean-front in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paragliding instructor arranges his paraglide at the ocean-front in the neighbourhood of Miraflores in Lima, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 37
<p>Paragliders take in the last of the day's light as a seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Paragliders take in the last of the day's light as a seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paragliders take in the last of the day's light as a seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
3 / 37
<p>British Rob Wilson paraglides over the skies of Putrajaya, 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur against Malaysia's landmark Putra Mosque, February 17, 2001. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

British Rob Wilson paraglides over the skies of Putrajaya, 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur against Malaysia's landmark Putra Mosque, February 17, 2001. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, September 24, 2012

British Rob Wilson paraglides over the skies of Putrajaya, 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur against Malaysia's landmark Putra Mosque, February 17, 2001. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
4 / 37
<p>Nik Halik from Australia and Thomas Joseph Noonan of the U.S. are seen sky diving after jumping from 29,500 feet (8992 meters) above sea level with a free fall time of 1 minute and 30 seconds, near Syangboche, in the Everest region May 17, 2010. REUTETS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nik Halik from Australia and Thomas Joseph Noonan of the U.S. are seen sky diving after jumping from 29,500 feet (8992 meters) above sea level with a free fall time of 1 minute and 30 seconds, near Syangboche, in the Everest region May 17, 2010....more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Nik Halik from Australia and Thomas Joseph Noonan of the U.S. are seen sky diving after jumping from 29,500 feet (8992 meters) above sea level with a free fall time of 1 minute and 30 seconds, near Syangboche, in the Everest region May 17, 2010. REUTETS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 37
<p>Skydivers fall towards America's Cup port before the Louis Vuitton Cup winners ceremony in Valencia, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile</p>

Skydivers fall towards America's Cup port before the Louis Vuitton Cup winners ceremony in Valencia, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Monday, September 24, 2012

Skydivers fall towards America's Cup port before the Louis Vuitton Cup winners ceremony in Valencia, June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
6 / 37
<p>Israeli hairdresser Oren Orkabi cuts Sharon Har Noi's (R) hair while skydiving at 14,000 feet (4,267 metres) above northern Israel, near Haifa April 25, 2007, in this picture released April 26, 2007 by Paradive Skydiving. REUTERS/Itay Barshadsky/Paradive Skydiving/Handout</p>

Israeli hairdresser Oren Orkabi cuts Sharon Har Noi's (R) hair while skydiving at 14,000 feet (4,267 metres) above northern Israel, near Haifa April 25, 2007, in this picture released April 26, 2007 by Paradive Skydiving. REUTERS/Itay...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

Israeli hairdresser Oren Orkabi cuts Sharon Har Noi's (R) hair while skydiving at 14,000 feet (4,267 metres) above northern Israel, near Haifa April 25, 2007, in this picture released April 26, 2007 by Paradive Skydiving. REUTERS/Itay Barshadsky/Paradive Skydiving/Handout

Close
7 / 37
<p>Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" skydiving team members perform during an air show in Chennai April 21, 2007. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" skydiving team members perform during an air show in Chennai April 21, 2007. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, September 24, 2012

Indian Air Force's "Akash Ganga" skydiving team members perform during an air show in Chennai April 21, 2007. REUTERS/Babu

Close
8 / 37
<p>A file photograph taken during practice flight on July 30, 2003, shows Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner during freefall across the English Channel between Dover and Calais. REUTERS/Ulrich Grill </p>

A file photograph taken during practice flight on July 30, 2003, shows Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner during freefall across the English Channel between Dover and Calais. REUTERS/Ulrich Grill

Monday, September 24, 2012

A file photograph taken during practice flight on July 30, 2003, shows Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner during freefall across the English Channel between Dover and Calais. REUTERS/Ulrich Grill

Close
9 / 37
<p>Skydivers from the "World Team '99" attempt a world record for the number of people in a formation dive above the skies of Ubon Ratchathani, about 700 kilometres northwest of Bangkok December 14, 1999. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Skydivers from the "World Team '99" attempt a world record for the number of people in a formation dive above the skies of Ubon Ratchathani, about 700 kilometres northwest of Bangkok December 14, 1999. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, September 24, 2012

Skydivers from the "World Team '99" attempt a world record for the number of people in a formation dive above the skies of Ubon Ratchathani, about 700 kilometres northwest of Bangkok December 14, 1999. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
10 / 37
<p>A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (93 miles) from Tirana, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (93 miles) from Tirana, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (93 miles) from Tirana, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
11 / 37
<p>A paraglider soars through the air after jumping off Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro</p>

A paraglider soars through the air after jumping off Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider soars through the air after jumping off Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Clarissa Cavalheiro

Close
12 / 37
<p>Swiss Acro League pilots Robin Cavanak and Yves Hole perform during a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Swiss Acro League pilots Robin Cavanak and Yves Hole perform during a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

Swiss Acro League pilots Robin Cavanak and Yves Hole perform during a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
13 / 37
<p>A pilot makes a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A pilot makes a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

A pilot makes a demonstration flight at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
14 / 37
<p>Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
15 / 37
<p>Christophe Guillet of Switzerland performs a looping manoeuver called infinity tumbling during a training run at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Christophe Guillet of Switzerland performs a looping manoeuver called infinity tumbling during a training run at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

Christophe Guillet of Switzerland performs a looping manoeuver called infinity tumbling during a training run at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
16 / 37
<p>A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
17 / 37
<p>A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
18 / 37
<p>Race leader Christian Maurer of Switzerland flies through the Matterhorn turnpoint on day 7 of the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race from Salzburg to Monaco, in Zermatt, Switzerland July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles/Handout </p>

Race leader Christian Maurer of Switzerland flies through the Matterhorn turnpoint on day 7 of the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race from Salzburg to Monaco, in Zermatt, Switzerland July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

Race leader Christian Maurer of Switzerland flies through the Matterhorn turnpoint on day 7 of the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race from Salzburg to Monaco, in Zermatt, Switzerland July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles/Handout

Close
19 / 37
<p>Michael Gerbert of Germany flies over Salzburg and the Salzburg Fortress in a first for paragliders, as competitors prepare for the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Woelk/Red Bull Photofiles </p>

Michael Gerbert of Germany flies over Salzburg and the Salzburg Fortress in a first for paragliders, as competitors prepare for the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Woelk/Red Bull Photofiles

Monday, September 24, 2012

Michael Gerbert of Germany flies over Salzburg and the Salzburg Fortress in a first for paragliders, as competitors prepare for the Red Bull X-Alps adventure race, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Woelk/Red Bull Photofiles

Close
20 / 37
<p>A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore during an annual Balkan competition, some 150 km (94 miles) from the capital Tirana, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
21 / 37
<p>A paraglider gets airbourne in windless warm contitions off Cape Town's landmark Table Mountain, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A paraglider gets airbourne in windless warm contitions off Cape Town's landmark Table Mountain, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider gets airbourne in windless warm contitions off Cape Town's landmark Table Mountain, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
22 / 37
<p>A paraglider is seen hovering in the air during the 14th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Week held at Clark airbase in the province of Pampanga, north of Manila February 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A paraglider is seen hovering in the air during the 14th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Week held at Clark airbase in the province of Pampanga, north of Manila February 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider is seen hovering in the air during the 14th Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Week held at Clark airbase in the province of Pampanga, north of Manila February 15, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
23 / 37
<p>A man is silhouetted as he flies a paraglider over Teufelsberg hill in Berlin January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele </p>

A man is silhouetted as he flies a paraglider over Teufelsberg hill in Berlin January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Monday, September 24, 2012

A man is silhouetted as he flies a paraglider over Teufelsberg hill in Berlin January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Close
24 / 37
<p>Tourists paraglide after fresh snowfall in Solang Nallah, about 15 km from Manali, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal </p>

Tourists paraglide after fresh snowfall in Solang Nallah, about 15 km from Manali, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Monday, September 24, 2012

Tourists paraglide after fresh snowfall in Solang Nallah, about 15 km from Manali, December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Anil Dayal

Close
25 / 37
<p>Paragliders take advantage of windless warm conditions as they ride thermals above Cape Town's Sea Point beach front March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Paragliders take advantage of windless warm conditions as they ride thermals above Cape Town's Sea Point beach front March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paragliders take advantage of windless warm conditions as they ride thermals above Cape Town's Sea Point beach front March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
26 / 37
<p>A paraglider flies above the Vipavska valley near the village of Ravnica , July 10, 2008. Srdjan Zivulovic/REUTERS (SLOVENIA)</p>

A paraglider flies above the Vipavska valley near the village of Ravnica , July 10, 2008. Srdjan Zivulovic/REUTERS (SLOVENIA)

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider flies above the Vipavska valley near the village of Ravnica , July 10, 2008. Srdjan Zivulovic/REUTERS (SLOVENIA)

Close
27 / 37
<p>Pilots take part in the 2008 Open Karasay Batyr Paragliding Cup on Yshkonyr plateau, some 50 km (31 miles) south-west of Almaty, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (KAZAKHSTAN)</p>

Pilots take part in the 2008 Open Karasay Batyr Paragliding Cup on Yshkonyr plateau, some 50 km (31 miles) south-west of Almaty, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (KAZAKHSTAN)

Monday, September 24, 2012

Pilots take part in the 2008 Open Karasay Batyr Paragliding Cup on Yshkonyr plateau, some 50 km (31 miles) south-west of Almaty, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (KAZAKHSTAN)

Close
28 / 37
<p>Hungary's Gabor Kezi (L) and Pal Takats touch their gliders during a synchro spiral figure at the Vertigo Swiss Riviera paragliding event in Villeneuve August 25, 2007. Picture taken August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Handout/Denis Balibouse</p>

Hungary's Gabor Kezi (L) and Pal Takats touch their gliders during a synchro spiral figure at the Vertigo Swiss Riviera paragliding event in Villeneuve August 25, 2007. Picture taken August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Handout/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

Hungary's Gabor Kezi (L) and Pal Takats touch their gliders during a synchro spiral figure at the Vertigo Swiss Riviera paragliding event in Villeneuve August 25, 2007. Picture taken August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Handout/Denis Balibouse

Close
29 / 37
<p>A pilot flies his paramotor, "Draco", during the International Paragliding Festival FLYPA in Los Realejos on Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife late May 1, 2007. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero </p>

A pilot flies his paramotor, "Draco", during the International Paragliding Festival FLYPA in Los Realejos on Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife late May 1, 2007. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Monday, September 24, 2012

A pilot flies his paramotor, "Draco", during the International Paragliding Festival FLYPA in Los Realejos on Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife late May 1, 2007. Picture taken May 1. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
30 / 37
<p>Paragliders fly over the beach of Vlore, some 150 km (94 miles) from capital Tirana, during an annual Balkan competition May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Paragliders fly over the beach of Vlore, some 150 km (94 miles) from capital Tirana, during an annual Balkan competition May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, September 24, 2012

Paragliders fly over the beach of Vlore, some 150 km (94 miles) from capital Tirana, during an annual Balkan competition May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
31 / 37
<p>Two para-gliders pass close to each other as a storm approaches at Sydney's Long Reef Beach December 12, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Two para-gliders pass close to each other as a storm approaches at Sydney's Long Reef Beach December 12, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, September 24, 2012

Two para-gliders pass close to each other as a storm approaches at Sydney's Long Reef Beach December 12, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
32 / 37
<p>Swiss former world paragliding champion Hofer and his Turkish friends fly over the Jiaoshan Great Wall in Qinhuangdao. Picture taken on May 3, 2005.REUTERS/China Newsphoto </p>

Swiss former world paragliding champion Hofer and his Turkish friends fly over the Jiaoshan Great Wall in Qinhuangdao. Picture taken on May 3, 2005.REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Monday, September 24, 2012

Swiss former world paragliding champion Hofer and his Turkish friends fly over the Jiaoshan Great Wall in Qinhuangdao. Picture taken on May 3, 2005.REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Close
33 / 37
<p>A paraglider hovers in the sky during his training flight at sunset 20 km (12.4 miles) from the southern Russia's city of Stavropol June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A paraglider hovers in the sky during his training flight at sunset 20 km (12.4 miles) from the southern Russia's city of Stavropol June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, September 24, 2012

A paraglider hovers in the sky during his training flight at sunset 20 km (12.4 miles) from the southern Russia's city of Stavropol June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
34 / 37
<p>A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
35 / 37
<p>A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant in the FAI World Paragliding Accuracy Championship competes in the skies over Trakai, Lithuania, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
36 / 37
<p>Federal NDP candidate Victor Elkins (bottom) gives the thumbs up while tandem skydiving with Brian Payne in Abbotsford, British Columbia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jess Harper/Handout </p>

Federal NDP candidate Victor Elkins (bottom) gives the thumbs up while tandem skydiving with Brian Payne in Abbotsford, British Columbia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jess Harper/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

Federal NDP candidate Victor Elkins (bottom) gives the thumbs up while tandem skydiving with Brian Payne in Abbotsford, British Columbia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jess Harper/Handout

Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past seven days.

24 Sep 2012
Cairo's graffiti - take two

Cairo's graffiti - take two

No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square, the street artists were back with spray cans and a new...

22 Sep 2012
What would you eat?

What would you eat?

Would you eat sausage flavored ice-cream, or eggs boiled in urine? Take a look at these international delicacies and decide for yourself.

22 Sep 2012
The iPhone 5 frenzy

The iPhone 5 frenzy

People around the world queue in lines for the release of Apple's anticipated iPhone 5.

21 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast