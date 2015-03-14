Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 14, 2015 | 6:35am IST

Wings of a butterfly

The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary for the next month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego. Called the Butterfly Jungle, the exhibit has over 30 species of butterflies. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary for the next month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego. Called the Butterfly Jungle, the exhibit has over 30...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
The wing of a Giant Owl butterfly is shown as it and hundreds of other butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary for the next month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Diego. Called the Butterfly Jungle, the exhibit has over 30 species of butterflies. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 16
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly floats through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 16
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Tiger Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Common Blue Morpho butterfly lands on the arm of Garbiella at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Common Blue Morpho butterflies float through the air at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 16
A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A paper kite butterfly lands on a man's back at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Mexican Sister butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 16
Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Common Blue Morpho butterflies land on a no-touch warning sign at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 16
A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Golden Bird Wing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Multiple species of butterflies from around the world fill the bird aviary at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Zebra Longwing butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A common blue morpho butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 16
A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A Postman butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
An Orange Julia butterfly lands on a flower at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Cross-border shoppers

Cross-border shoppers

Next Slideshows

Cross-border shoppers

Cross-border shoppers

Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods.

14 Mar 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

14 Mar 2015
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.

14 Mar 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

14 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast