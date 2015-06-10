Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2015 | 7:55am IST

Winning a dream wedding

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern California gay capital of West Hollywood on Tuesday after winning a contest sponsored by a pair of Chinese Internet companies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Seven gay and lesbian couples from China were married in the Southern California gay capital of West Hollywood on Tuesday after winning a contest sponsored by a pair of Chinese Internet companies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 19
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they submitted detailing their love storeys, after Internet users voted for their top 10 favourites on Taobao, Alibaba�s popular e-commerce site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Li Tao cries as he marries his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The seven couples were selected from among more than 2,000 based on videos they submitted detailing their love storeys, after Internet users voted for their top 10 favourites on Taobao, Alibaba�s popular e-commerce site. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 19
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the wedding ceremonies at a city library for six gay and one lesbian couple who managed to get U.S. visas. The contest was also sponsored by Blued, a social media app popular with gays in China. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Xu Na (L) and her new wife Xue Mengyao display their rings after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath officiated the wedding ceremonies at a city library for six gay and one lesbian couple who managed to get U.S. visas. The contest was also sponsored by Blued, a social media app popular with gays in China. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 19
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a community committed to equal rights for all people, and advancing and protecting the rights especially of our LGBT community.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Groom Fu Zheng wears a silver bow tie at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�re so honoured and happy to have them in West Hollywood,� Horvath said. �We�ve long been a community committed to equal rights for all people, and advancing and protecting the rights especially of our LGBT community.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 19
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in 2013, their unions will not be legal in China. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does still not allow gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Couples kiss after getting married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Whilst these couples� marriages are recognized in California, which legalized gay marriage in 2013, their unions will not be legal in China. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does still not allow gay marriage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 19
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each other a promise or a commitment for life,� said Hu Zhidong, 32, who met his partner, Liu Xin, also 32, at a party, where they found out they shared the same birthday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Hu Zhidong (L) adjusts the boutineer of his fiance Liu Xin at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. �We�ve been together for almost eight years, so we want to give each other a promise or a commitment for life,� said Hu Zhidong, 32, who met his partner, Liu Xin, also 32, at a party, where they found out they shared the same birthday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 19
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Duan Rongfeng has make-up applied before marrying his partner of 11 years at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English and Chinese, often whilst shedding tears. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (center R) lifts his new husband Li Tao (center L) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. During the ceremony the couples recited their vows in both English and Chinese, often whilst shedding tears. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 19
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony, the opportunity to use this event to come out was also important. �We want to find a proper time to tell our parents,� Xu said. �This could be a good chance for them to see a lot of positive exposure.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony, the opportunity to use this event to come out was also important. �We want to find a proper time to tell our parents,� Xu said. �This could be a good chance for them to see a lot of positive exposure.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media outlets in China were interested in covering this event, Chinese television stations might hesitate, because homosexuality was still a sensitive topic there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (R) smiles at his new husband Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. Geng Le, Blued�s founder and chief executive, said that whilst many online media outlets in China were interested in covering this event, Chinese television stations might hesitate, because homosexuality was still a sensitive topic there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 19
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Xu Na (2nd R) wipes tears from the face of her new wife Xue Mengyao (R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 19
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 19
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) kisses his new husband and partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 19
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A gay couple prepares to get married at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 19
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Liu Yingjie, 33, (R) cries after marrying his partner of 13 years, Cai Zhiguo, 33, at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 19
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 19
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Liu Xin (R) kisses his new husband Hu Zhidong at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 19
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Duan Rongfeng (R) marries Li Tao at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 19
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Xu Na (center L) hugs her new wife Xue Mengyao (center R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Cleared for landing

Cleared for landing

Next Slideshows

Cleared for landing

Cleared for landing

Bracing for the downdraft during takeoffs and landings.

10 Jun 2015
Nice beach

Nice beach

More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.

09 Jun 2015
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

09 Jun 2015
Robot rescuers

Robot rescuers

Twenty-four teams compete to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course.

09 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast