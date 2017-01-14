Edition:
Winter grips Europe

People walk past icicles, which hang from the roof of a building in a street in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
People stroll in St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
People walk near St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A fisherman walks next to the boat stuck in the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
People are seen in St.Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Gondolas are seen during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A tractor with a snow plough clears snow from the closed A93 at Spittal of Glenshee, in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A farmer inspects a taxi after it crashed onto his land in icy conditions near Coalville in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Snow-covered houses are seen in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A boy plays with a sledge in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A fisherman frees a frozen bird from the ice of the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
