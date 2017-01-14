Winter grips Europe
People walk past icicles, which hang from the roof of a building in a street in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People stroll in St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk near St. Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A fisherman walks next to the boat stuck in the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People are seen in St.Mark square during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Gondolas are seen during snowfall in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A tractor with a snow plough clears snow from the closed A93 at Spittal of Glenshee, in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A farmer inspects a taxi after it crashed onto his land in icy conditions near Coalville in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Snow-covered houses are seen in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A boy plays with a sledge in Tropoja region, northern Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A fisherman frees a frozen bird from the ice of the frozen Dojran lake, Macedonia as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Dakar Rally 2017
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
War in Mosul's neighborhoods
Iraqi forces push out Islamic State block by block in eastern Mosul, engaging in clashes as they pass residents' doorsteps.
U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict
The U.S. military issued its largest reinforcement of Europe in decades as troops arrived in Poland under a planned NATO operation to beef up its eastern...
Lights out in Gaza
On the darkened streets of Beit Lahiya after a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.