Mon Jan 23, 2017

Winter in India

A labourer stands next to the mustard plants covered with dew drops on a cold winter morning at the Togga village, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A worker removes snow from the roof of a hotel on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man skies down a slope on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A Kashmiri man pulls a sledge carrying a tourist on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man walks as another rides a bicycle along a railway platform on a foggy winter morning in Chandigarh, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A boy removes snow from a footbridge on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A girl uses a "Kangri", a traditional fire pot, to warm herself as she holds onto a railing during a snowfall in Srinagar, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A milkman and a woman walk during a snowfall in Srinagar, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A worker levels a salt pan near electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A snow-clearing vehicle removes snow from a road during snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Men shovel snow to clear a road during a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man rows his small boat on the partially frozen Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Boys lose balance of their cycle as they move throw a snow covered road in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Women wrap themselves in blankets in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A child rests in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A child rests in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, India, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A vegetable vendor wrapped up in a blanket waits for customers at a wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, India, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A man carries a log of a tree on his shoulder as he walks on a snow covered hill on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A woman walks with her sheep along a snow covered road on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Homeless children walk along a road to collect water for their families in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
People warm themselves around a fire under a bridge in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rickshaw drivers heat themselves around a fire of burning garbage in Delhi, India January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A woman sweeps the street through the rays of morning sun in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smeared with ash, smokes a pipe at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A snow man and a snow woman with "Kangris", traditional fire pots, are installed on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A man walks under snow-covered trees during a snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man walks on a footbridge at Dal Lake during a snowfall on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Homeless children covered in a blanket sleep on a sidewalk in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A man exercises on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Boys cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, India, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Kashmiri fishermen use their nets to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
India this week

India this week

Some of our best pictures from India released this week.

22 Jan 2017
