Winter in India
A labourer stands next to the mustard plants covered with dew drops on a cold winter morning at the Togga village, on the outskirts of Chandigarh, India, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker removes snow from the roof of a hotel on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man skies down a slope on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man pulls a sledge carrying a tourist on a sunny day in Gulmarg, west of Srinagar, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man walks as another rides a bicycle along a railway platform on a foggy winter morning in Chandigarh, India, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy removes snow from a footbridge on a cold winter day in Srinagar January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl uses a "Kangri", a traditional fire pot, to warm herself as she holds onto a railing during a snowfall in Srinagar, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A milkman and a woman walk during a snowfall in Srinagar, India January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker levels a salt pan near electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A snow-clearing vehicle removes snow from a road during snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men shovel snow to clear a road during a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man rows his small boat on the partially frozen Dal Lake during a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Boys lose balance of their cycle as they move throw a snow covered road in Srinagar January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women wrap themselves in blankets in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family gather under blankets to shelter from the cold beneath a flyover in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child rests in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child rests in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, on a foggy winter morning in Allahabad, India, January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vegetable vendor wrapped up in a blanket waits for customers at a wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, India, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man carries a log of a tree on his shoulder as he walks on a snow covered hill on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks with her sheep along a snow covered road on a cold winter day at Faqir Gujri, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Homeless children walk along a road to collect water for their families in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People warm themselves around a fire under a bridge in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rickshaw drivers heat themselves around a fire of burning garbage in Delhi, India January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman sweeps the street through the rays of morning sun in New Delhi, India January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smeared with ash, smokes a pipe at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A snow man and a snow woman with "Kangris", traditional fire pots, are installed on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man walks under snow-covered trees during a snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man walks on a footbridge at Dal Lake during a snowfall on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Homeless children covered in a blanket sleep on a sidewalk in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man exercises on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys cross railway tracks on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh, India, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri fishermen use their nets to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
