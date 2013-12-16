Edition:
Winter in India

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman carrying vegetables on her head walks in a field covered with frozen dew on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>Kashmiri Muslim women carry plastic baskets filled with cow dung on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>People warm themselves around a fire at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Jammu November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>People warm themselves with a fire at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>Schoolgirls make their way to their school through a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

<p>Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, December 16, 2013

