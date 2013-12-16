Winter in India
A Kashmiri Muslim woman carrying vegetables on her head walks in a field covered with frozen dew on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman carrying vegetables on her head walks in a field covered with frozen dew on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women carry plastic baskets filled with cow dung on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women carry plastic baskets filled with cow dung on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People warm themselves around a fire at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Jammu November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People warm themselves around a fire at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Jammu November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy wipes his eye as he sits near twigs which were set on fire by his parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People warm themselves with a fire at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People warm themselves with a fire at a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Schoolgirls make their way to their school through a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Schoolgirls make their way to their school through a vegetable field early morning in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Girls look on as they stand near smoke from twigs which were set on fire by their parents to warm themselves at a vegetable field in New Delhi early December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Mandela
Images from the funeral of Nelson Mandela.
Karzai in India
Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on a four-day visit to India.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Fury over Bangladesh execution
Supporters of an Islamist leader vent their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.