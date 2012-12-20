Edition:
Winter is coming

<p>Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout </p>

<p>An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout </p>

<p>Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout</p>

<p>Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout </p>

<p>Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout </p>

<p>A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix </p>

<p>A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb</p>

<p>Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The word "krepysh" can be translated as a sturdy person. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

