Winter is coming
Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout
A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler
Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix
A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb
Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The...more
Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in...more
