Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 10:30am IST

Winter is coming

A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 17
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 17
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 17
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 17
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 17
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 17
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 17
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 17
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 17
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 17
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 17
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 17
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta
Close
13 / 17
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 17
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
15 / 17
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 17
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Next Slideshows

Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Syria's children: Caught in the crossfire

Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.

23 Nov 2015
Vigilantes patrol Burundi

Vigilantes patrol Burundi

Vigilantes armed with automatic rifles patrol the streets of Bujumbura, a city plagued by killings and violence as Burundi's crisis deepens.

23 Nov 2015
Lights off in Crimea

Lights off in Crimea

Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines leading to the Russian-annexed peninsula.

23 Nov 2015
Narendra Modi in Malaysia

Narendra Modi in Malaysia

PM Modi in Malaysia for bilateral and multilateral engagements.

23 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast