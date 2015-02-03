Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 3:55am IST

Winter soldiers

Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 16
A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 16
Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
3 / 16
Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 16
Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 16
Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 16
Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 16
A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 16
Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 16
Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, May 25, 2014
Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 16
Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 16
Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 16
Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2012
Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 16
Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 16
Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2011
Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 16
Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Next Slideshows

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.

04 Feb 2015
Children of the night

Children of the night

Twin brothers born with a rare genetic disorder must wear masks to protect themselves from the sun's damaging ultraviolet light.

03 Feb 2015
London bus loses roof

London bus loses roof

Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.

02 Feb 2015
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event challenges thousands in a cross country run and obstacle course.

02 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast