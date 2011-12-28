Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 29, 2011 | 1:00am IST

Winter wonderland

<p>Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
1 / 20
<p>Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 20
<p>A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
3 / 20
<p>People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit),...more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 20
<p>Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler </p>

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

Close
5 / 20
<p>A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
7 / 20
<p>Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 20
<p>Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 20
<p>A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 20
<p>Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
11 / 20
<p>Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, December 29, 2011

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 20
<p>A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and...more

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
14 / 20
<p>A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 20
<p>Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon </p>

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
16 / 20
<p>Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, December 29, 2011

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
17 / 20
<p>A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
18 / 20
<p>A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
19 / 20
<p>A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Thursday, December 29, 2011

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Breast implant health scare

Breast implant health scare

Next Slideshows

Breast implant health scare

Breast implant health scare

France's health minister tried to calm women's fears over potentially dangerous breast implants, saying there was no medical need to remove them immediately.

29 Dec 2011
Inside Nigeria

Inside Nigeria

A look at the people and places that define the west African country of Nigeria.

28 Dec 2011
Most admired men and women

Most admired men and women

An USA Today/Gallup poll named Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as the most admired man and woman alive.

28 Dec 2011
Snow church

Snow church

A Catholic church is being made out of snow in the German village of Mitterfirmiansreut, and is likely to become a tourist attraction till the beginning of...

28 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast