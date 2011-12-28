Winter wonderland
Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler
A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily
A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
