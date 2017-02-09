Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 9, 2017 | 2:35pm IST

Wires, wires everywhere

A cycle rickshaw puller waits for passengers under overhead power cables in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy holds his nephew while posing under overhead power cables in an alley in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A veiled Muslim woman walks through an alley under overhead power cables in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy reacts to the camera as he plays in an alley in New Delhi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People are silhouetted against the backdrop of overhead wires and cables on a street in the old quarters of Delhi October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Overhead wire cables hang on an electric pole installed by Torrent Power in the northern Indian city of Agra September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

A boy sits near a kite stranded in tangled power cables at a residential area in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man directs a bulldozer as he stands under a cluster of overhead wires at the site of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands on a stepladder to fix tangled overhead electric power cables at a residential area in Noida, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A monkey crosses a street on over-head power lines in the old quarter of Delhi December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A macaque monkey walks along electricity cables in Old Delhi, India February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man is silhouetted against the backdrop of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) as overhead power cables are seen in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys play with the string of a kite near overhead power cables installed at a residential area in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy flies a kite from the roof of a house next to tangled power cables in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Pigeons sit on overhead electric power cables in Kolkata August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tangled overhead electric power cables are pictured at a residential area as children stand on the roof of a house in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A monkey with a baby on its back leaps from overhead cables to a building, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

