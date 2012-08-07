Wisconsin gurudwara shooting
Mourners prepare for a candlelight vigil at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Mourners cry during a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Harjit Singh prays at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sikhs gather to pray at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Ranjit Kaur gathers along with members of the Sikh community at the Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Parvinder Singh reads from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Members of the Sikh community gather at Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Raj Kaur (L) and her four-year-old daughter Sahaj Kaur pray at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Mohan Singh Khatra (R), who lost his uncle Subeg Singh Khatra in the Wisoncsin Sikh temple shootings, speaks to the media outside the Sikh Cultural Society in the Queens borough of New York August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners including Harpreet Singh (C) and Amardeep Kaleka (R), whose father, temple President Satwant Kaleka was killed, cry during a news conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. A shooting during Sunday services at the Sikh temple in nearby Oak Creek left at least seven people dead, including...more
Wade Michael Page, 40, is seen in this undated picture from a myspace.com web page for the musical group "End Apathy". REUTERS/myspace.com/Handout
The house located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Activists from National Akali Dal hold swords and shout slogans during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S. , in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sikhs sit beside barbed wire in front of the U.S. consulate during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S., in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A group called the Overpass Light Brigade hold a sign as they gather during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People stand holding a sign expressing their feelings during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
People hold a large sign while attending a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A distraught women is comforted outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
An Oak Creek police officer (L), speaks with members of the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Members of the Sikh Temple wait for news following a mass shooting that left seven persons dead including the shooter in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. Four people were shot inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in suburban Milwaukee and three...more
Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Police officer take cover outside the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
SWAT team members walk beside an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
SWAT team members walk near an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Police walk around police tactical vehicles near the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Police officer take cover outside a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
