Pictures | Tue Aug 7, 2012

Wisconsin gurudwara shooting

Mourners prepare for a candlelight vigil at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners prepare for a candlelight vigil at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners prepare for a candlelight vigil at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners cry during a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners cry during a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners cry during a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the Sikh temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners attend a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Harjit Singh prays at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Harjit Singh prays at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Harjit Singh prays at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Sikhs gather to pray at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Sikhs gather to pray at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sikhs gather to pray at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Ranjit Kaur gathers along with members of the Sikh community at the Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Ranjit Kaur gathers along with members of the Sikh community at the Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Ranjit Kaur gathers along with members of the Sikh community at the Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Parvinder Singh reads from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Parvinder Singh reads from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Parvinder Singh reads from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Members of the Sikh community gather at Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Members of the Sikh community gather at Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Members of the Sikh community gather at Oak Creek Centennial Church for a press conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Raj Kaur (L) and her four-year-old daughter Sahaj Kaur pray at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Raj Kaur (L) and her four-year-old daughter Sahaj Kaur pray at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Raj Kaur (L) and her four-year-old daughter Sahaj Kaur pray at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Mohan Singh Khatra (R), who lost his uncle Subeg Singh Khatra in the Wisoncsin Sikh temple shootings, speaks to the media outside the Sikh Cultural Society in the Queens borough of New York August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mohan Singh Khatra (R), who lost his uncle Subeg Singh Khatra in the Wisoncsin Sikh temple shootings, speaks to the media outside the Sikh Cultural Society in the Queens borough of New York August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mohan Singh Khatra (R), who lost his uncle Subeg Singh Khatra in the Wisoncsin Sikh temple shootings, speaks to the media outside the Sikh Cultural Society in the Queens borough of New York August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mourners including Harpreet Singh (C) and Amardeep Kaleka (R), whose father, temple President Satwant Kaleka was killed, cry during a news conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Mourners including Harpreet Singh (C) and Amardeep Kaleka (R), whose father, temple President Satwant Kaleka was killed, cry during a news conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Mourners including Harpreet Singh (C) and Amardeep Kaleka (R), whose father, temple President Satwant Kaleka was killed, cry during a news conference in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. A shooting during Sunday services at the Sikh temple in nearby Oak Creek left at least seven people dead, including a gunman, and at least three critically wounded, police and hospital officials said. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. A shooting during Sunday services at the Sikh temple in nearby Oak Creek left at least seven people dead, including...more

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. A shooting during Sunday services at the Sikh temple in nearby Oak Creek left at least seven people dead, including a gunman, and at least three critically wounded, police and hospital officials said. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Wade Michael Page, 40, is seen in this undated picture from a myspace.com web page for the musical group "End Apathy". REUTERS/myspace.com/Handout

Wade Michael Page, 40, is seen in this undated picture from a myspace.com web page for the musical group "End Apathy". REUTERS/myspace.com/Handout

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Wade Michael Page, 40, is seen in this undated picture from a myspace.com web page for the musical group "End Apathy". REUTERS/myspace.com/Handout

The house located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

The house located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

The house located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Activists from National Akali Dal hold swords and shout slogans during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S. , in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from National Akali Dal hold swords and shout slogans during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S. , in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Activists from National Akali Dal hold swords and shout slogans during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S. , in New Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sikhs sit beside barbed wire in front of the U.S. consulate during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S., in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sikhs sit beside barbed wire in front of the U.S. consulate during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S., in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Sikhs sit beside barbed wire in front of the U.S. consulate during a protest against Sunday's shooting at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, U.S., in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A group called the Overpass Light Brigade hold a sign as they gather during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

A group called the Overpass Light Brigade hold a sign as they gather during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

A group called the Overpass Light Brigade hold a sign as they gather during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People stand holding a sign expressing their feelings during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People stand holding a sign expressing their feelings during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People stand holding a sign expressing their feelings during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

People hold a large sign while attending a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

People hold a large sign while attending a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People hold a large sign while attending a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is comforted outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is comforted outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

A distraught women is comforted outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

An Oak Creek police officer (L), speaks with members of the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

An Oak Creek police officer (L), speaks with members of the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

An Oak Creek police officer (L), speaks with members of the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Members of the Sikh Temple wait for news following a mass shooting that left seven persons dead including the shooter in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. Four people were shot inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in suburban Milwaukee and three outside, including a gunman killed by a police officer, said Greenfield Police Chief Bradley Wentlandt. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Members of the Sikh Temple wait for news following a mass shooting that left seven persons dead including the shooter in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. Four people were shot inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in suburban Milwaukee and three...more

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Members of the Sikh Temple wait for news following a mass shooting that left seven persons dead including the shooter in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. Four people were shot inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in suburban Milwaukee and three outside, including a gunman killed by a police officer, said Greenfield Police Chief Bradley Wentlandt. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police officer take cover outside the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police officer take cover outside the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Police officer take cover outside the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

SWAT team members walk beside an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

SWAT team members walk beside an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

SWAT team members walk beside an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

SWAT team members walk near an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

SWAT team members walk near an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

SWAT team members walk near an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police walk around police tactical vehicles near the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police walk around police tactical vehicles near the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Police walk around police tactical vehicles near the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police officer take cover outside a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Police officer take cover outside a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Tuesday, August 07, 2012

Police officer take cover outside a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012 following a mass shooting inside and outside the Sikh Temple. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

