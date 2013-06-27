Without a mosque in Athens
An Orthodox nun shouts slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. Athens, which has not had a formal mosque since Greece won...more
Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslims pray inside a warehouse which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque in Athens, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Pakistani Nadim Sahed sweeps the stairs of the entrance of a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an old naval base, an area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters shout slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A flyer depicting a mosque in a circle with a line through it is seen on the ground during a rally against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus port town holds a religious ceremony at Agia Triada church in Piraeus near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslims leave a makeshift mosque after a Friday prayer at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A muslim prays over a coffin before its departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children study the Koran inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslim faithful pray inside a second-floor flat which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Nikaia suburb in Athens, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A muslim faithful prays inside a basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A boy enters the basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man enters a makeshift mosque where others Muslim faithful pray at Kallithea suburb in Athens, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A boy leans against the back of his father during a prayer inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslims listen to a speech by an imam inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslims pray inside the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Orthodox faithful pray inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Muslim is silhouetted entering a makeshift mosque at a basement of a building at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslim faithful pray in front of two coffins before their departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An Orthodox monk attends a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Muslims hug each other after a Friday prayer in front of the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Muslim washes his ears before a Friday prayer next to a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
