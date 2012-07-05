Without power in a heat wave
A worker from Florida Power and Light repairs Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A tree removal worker begins another long day in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A worker on a traveling crew from Florida Power and Light mops sweat from his forehead as his crew works to repair Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ben Cushman returns to his home to inspect interior damage in his children's bedrooms in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A new utility pole arrives in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People survey storm damage in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A fallen tree rests over a backyard swimming pool in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A power company worker surveys damage to overhead power lines on Canal Road in Washington June 30, 2012, following an overnight storm in the Washington area. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An electrical worker walks down a street where a fallen tree had cut overhead power lines, during emergency repairs in Wheaton, Maryland, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tree removal worker cuts down the remains of a damaged tree in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Linemen work to try to restore power to a neighborhood of Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Workers push over a tree that fell onto the 14th fairway following an overnight storm in the Washington area, at the AT&T National in Bethesda, Maryland, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
NASA handout images show the eastern United States before (June 28, 2012) and after (June 30, 2012) a massive power outage. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A downed tree remains in front of a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A tree removal crew member heaves a piece of wood off a home's roof in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Gas containers sit in front of a generator at a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sign bears the bad news for members of Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet Club in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A shopper buys ice at a supermarket in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cliff Lutz (L) salvages wood to be used for fuel as county work crews remove storm debris in front of his home in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A lineman works as the sun sets in Falls Church, Virginia July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
