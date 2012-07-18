Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 18, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Wolves in the real world

<p>A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
1 / 15
<p>Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom,...more

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)

Close
2 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom,...more

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
3 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
4 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
5 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
6 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
7 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
9 / 15
<p>Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
10 / 15
<p>Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
11 / 15
<p>Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
12 / 15
<p>Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
13 / 15
<p>People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
14 / 15
<p>The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wednesday, July 18, 2012

The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photo focus: Smoking

Photo focus: Smoking

Next Slideshows

Photo focus: Smoking

Photo focus: Smoking

A look at the addictive habit of smoking cigarettes.

18 Jul 2012
Smithsonian: Shapes and shadows

Smithsonian: Shapes and shadows

Artistic images of the Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex.

17 Jul 2012
Obama caught on

Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during the Olympic basketball exhibition game between Team USA and...

17 Jul 2012
Bonalu festival

Bonalu festival

During the Bonalu festival, food is offered to Goddess Kali to ward off evil.

17 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast