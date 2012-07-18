Wolves in the real world
A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom,...more
Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom,...more
Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
