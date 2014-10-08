Women fighters of Ukraine
A Ukrainian servicewoman stands in Horlivka, Ukraine September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel looks on from a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more
A Ukrainian servicewoman Stella, 33, poses for a picture in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her pistol in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Next Slideshows
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.
Farming for salmon
A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.
Putin's fans
Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.