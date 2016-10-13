Women for Trump
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman chants "Lock her up" in reference to Hillary Clinton as she attends a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters start to get excited before Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally in Kenansville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a Trump doll as she listens to him speak at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters rally with Donald Trump in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump looks on as people file into a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman wearing a Muslim headscarf walks past people holding Donald Trump signs before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman covers a child's ears as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump supporters drive past the Hillary Clinton motorcade as she leaves a fundraiser event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tracy McCullough (R), a supporter of Donald Trump, cries after she had the chance to hug Trump during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
A woman yells "Kill the media" before Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Donald Trump uses her phone to photograph Trump during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman poses for a selfie with supporters of Donald Trump dressed in costume prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman in a flag-themed dress poses for photos as Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
