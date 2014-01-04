Women in the Marines
U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams (L) and H.N. Shannon Crowley from First Battalion, Eighth Marines sit in an armored vehicle before heading out on an operation from their base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Shawn Vincent grimaces as she practices pull-ups at Camp Foster on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, June 20, 2003. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Stephanie Robertson, a member of the female engagement team (FET) assigned to 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 7, speaks with local civilians during an engagement mission in Marjah, Afghanistan, August 18, 2010. The FET is attached to infantry battalions throughout Afghanistan to aid in engaging the female populace in support of the International Security Assistance Force. REUTERS/Lance Cpl. Marionne T. Mangrum/U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sienna De Santis and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Heidi Dean, both with Female Engagement Team, India Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Regimental Combat Team 2, greet children during a patrol in Sangin Valley, Afghanistan, October 29, 2010. Marines conducted security patrols to decrease insurgent activity and gain the trust of the Afghan civilians. The battalion was one of the combat elements of Regimental Combat Team 2, whose mission was to conduct counterinsurgency operations with the International Security Assistance Force. REUTERS/David Hernandez/DOD photo
A U.S. marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Second Lt. Johanna Shaffer shares a cookie with an Afghan child while under the security of Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), during her all-female team's first mission in Farah Province, February 9, 2009. The all-female team is an asset used by Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Afghanistan to engage with the female Afghan population. REUTERS/Monty Burton/U.S. Marine Corps
2nd Lt. Carly E. Towers (R), the officer in charge of the female engagement team, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and Sahima Sheren, or Sam, an interpreter with the FET team, interact with children during a patrol through Tajik Khar in Garmsir, Afghanistan, December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Dwight A. Henderson/U.S. Marines
Marine One pilot Major Jennifer Grieves of Glendale, Ariz., lands her last flight of Marine One at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2009. Grieves, who is ending her rotation as pilot of Marine One today, was the first female Marine One pilot. She was designated a "Marine One" pilot in May 2008 and has flown former President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama on numerous occasions. Today's crew of Marine One are all women in honor of Grieves' achievement. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama steps down from Marine One, co-piloted by Major Jennifer L. Marino of Palisade, Colorado, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 16, 2009. Marine One pilot Major Jennifer Grieves, who was the first female Marine One pilot (pictured but obscured), was on the final day of her rotation. An all woman crew including Marino handled the flight in Grieves' honor. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Afghan boys look at female U.S Marines from Delta Company of the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion in a village near the town of Khan Neshin in Rig district of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams from First Battalion, Eighth Marines prepares to head out on an operation from her base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A female U.S. Marine waits with her male counterparts to have their picture taken with U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates at the Forward Operating Base Bastion in Helmand Province, May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
