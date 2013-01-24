Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 24, 2013 | 8:50pm IST

Women in the military

<p>A newly recruited female marine soldier crawls through mud during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A newly recruited female marine soldier crawls through mud during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A newly recruited female marine soldier crawls through mud during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
1 / 25
<p>U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams (L) and H.N. Shannon Crowley from First Battalion, Eighth Marines sit in an armored vehicle before heading out on an operation from their base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams (L) and H.N. Shannon Crowley from First Battalion, Eighth Marines sit in an armored vehicle before heading out on an operation from their base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's...more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

U.S. Marine and Female Engagement Team leader Sgt. Sheena Adams (L) and H.N. Shannon Crowley from First Battalion, Eighth Marines sit in an armored vehicle before heading out on an operation from their base at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 25
<p>Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, in Aleppo, Syria, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman </p>

Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, in Aleppo, Syria, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front...more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, in Aleppo, Syria, January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Close
3 / 25
<p>Special military policewomen practice with men during a training session in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Special military policewomen practice with men during a training session in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Special military policewomen practice with men during a training session in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 25
<p>Israeli female soldiers run towards tanks during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base, near the southern city of Eilat, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Israeli female soldiers run towards tanks during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base, near the southern city of Eilat, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Israeli female soldiers run towards tanks during an exercise at the end of their tank instructors course at Shizafon base, near the southern city of Eilat, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
5 / 25
<p>SPC Erica Taliaferro, a U.S. female soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco patrols in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

SPC Erica Taliaferro, a U.S. female soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco patrols in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, January 24, 2013

SPC Erica Taliaferro, a U.S. female soldier from 549th MP Company, Task Force Bronco patrols in Pachir wa Agam district in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 25
<p>A female officer from Officer Candidate School at Kabul Military Training Center stands next to her bed as high ranking officials from the defense ministry arrive to inspect the school after their graduation ceremony in Kabul, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A female officer from Officer Candidate School at Kabul Military Training Center stands next to her bed as high ranking officials from the defense ministry arrive to inspect the school after their graduation ceremony in Kabul, May 19, 2011....more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female officer from Officer Candidate School at Kabul Military Training Center stands next to her bed as high ranking officials from the defense ministry arrive to inspect the school after their graduation ceremony in Kabul, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 25
<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, January 24, 2013

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 25
<p>NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force have lunch on Christmas in Kabul, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force have lunch on Christmas in Kabul, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Thursday, January 24, 2013

NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force have lunch on Christmas in Kabul, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
9 / 25
<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independence, in Caracas, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano </p>

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independence, in Caracas, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade marking the 201st anniversary of Venezuela's independence, in Caracas, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Close
10 / 25
<p>A female German Bundeswehr army soldier with the military police unit Kunduz monitors the area during a mission in a small village in the outskirts of Kunduz, Afghanistan, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A female German Bundeswehr army soldier with the military police unit Kunduz monitors the area during a mission in a small village in the outskirts of Kunduz, Afghanistan, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female German Bundeswehr army soldier with the military police unit Kunduz monitors the area during a mission in a small village in the outskirts of Kunduz, Afghanistan, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 25
<p>Hospital personnel attempt to revive a mortally wounded Marine after he was brought in by medevac helicopter at Camp Dwyer near the town of Marjah in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Hospital personnel attempt to revive a mortally wounded Marine after he was brought in by medevac helicopter at Camp Dwyer near the town of Marjah in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Hospital personnel attempt to revive a mortally wounded Marine after he was brought in by medevac helicopter at Camp Dwyer near the town of Marjah in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
12 / 25
<p>A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 25
<p>A government soldier carries her infant on her back at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett </p>

A government soldier carries her infant on her back at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A government soldier carries her infant on her back at Mushake in eastern Congo, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alissa Everett

Close
14 / 25
<p>A member of a Female Engagement Team attached to Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry gives candy to children, while on a helicopter assault mission near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A member of a Female Engagement Team attached to Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry gives candy to children, while on a helicopter assault mission near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 16,...more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A member of a Female Engagement Team attached to Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry gives candy to children, while on a helicopter assault mission near the town of Ahmad Khel in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 25
<p>U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning of her shift in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning of her shift in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, January 24, 2013

U.S. Army Specialist Nicole Derk of the C Company 3/82 Dustoff MEDEVAC performs a system check on a helicopter at the beginning of her shift in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 25
<p>Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli, Libya, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli, Libya, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli, Libya, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
17 / 25
<p>Members of the first batch of Libyan female volunteers who trained to take up arms, hold up their rifles during a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Members of the first batch of Libyan female volunteers who trained to take up arms, hold up their rifles during a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Members of the first batch of Libyan female volunteers who trained to take up arms, hold up their rifles during a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
18 / 25
<p>A female soldier attends a training at a military base in Mexico City, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte </p>

A female soldier attends a training at a military base in Mexico City, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female soldier attends a training at a military base in Mexico City, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
19 / 25
<p>A female cadet puts on her helmet in her quarters at a military training school in Bogota, Colombia, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A female cadet puts on her helmet in her quarters at a military training school in Bogota, Colombia, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female cadet puts on her helmet in her quarters at a military training school in Bogota, Colombia, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
20 / 25
<p>Newly recruited female marine soldiers march during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Newly recruited female marine soldiers march during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Newly recruited female marine soldiers march during a military drill inside the marine barracks in Cavite city, south of Manila, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
21 / 25
<p>A female U.S. Military Police from 504th Military Police Battalion, 170th Company, greets Afghan children during a patrol in the suburbs of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

A female U.S. Military Police from 504th Military Police Battalion, 170th Company, greets Afghan children during a patrol in the suburbs of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Thursday, January 24, 2013

A female U.S. Military Police from 504th Military Police Battalion, 170th Company, greets Afghan children during a patrol in the suburbs of Kandahar city, Afghanistan, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
22 / 25
<p>Officers from the navy, land forces and air force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army dress in the latest upgrade uniform, salute in formation during a photocall in Beijing, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Officers from the navy, land forces and air force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army dress in the latest upgrade uniform, salute in formation during a photocall in Beijing, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, January 24, 2013

Officers from the navy, land forces and air force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army dress in the latest upgrade uniform, salute in formation during a photocall in Beijing, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
23 / 25
<p>An Israeli soldier stands still at an Iron Dome unit in the coastal city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

An Israeli soldier stands still at an Iron Dome unit in the coastal city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, January 24, 2013

An Israeli soldier stands still at an Iron Dome unit in the coastal city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
24 / 25
<p>U.S. Army soldier SPC Katie Luna of 572nd Military Intelligence Company, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment cries while paying respects during a memorial service for platoon member, late SPC Brittany Gordon at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 19, 2012. Gordon was killed together with another U.S. civilian and two others, after an Afghan NDS police exploded a suicide vest he was wearing in Kandahar province, a military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

U.S. Army soldier SPC Katie Luna of 572nd Military Intelligence Company, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment cries while paying respects during a memorial service for platoon member, late SPC Brittany Gordon at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar province,...more

Thursday, January 24, 2013

U.S. Army soldier SPC Katie Luna of 572nd Military Intelligence Company, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment cries while paying respects during a memorial service for platoon member, late SPC Brittany Gordon at Camp Nathan Smith in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan October 19, 2012. Gordon was killed together with another U.S. civilian and two others, after an Afghan NDS police exploded a suicide vest he was wearing in Kandahar province, a military officer said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is on an embed in Afghanistan.

05 Feb 2013
Profile: Hillary Clinton

Profile: Hillary Clinton

A look back on the long political career of the former first lady turned senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state.

24 Jan 2013
India's women defend themselves

India's women defend themselves

Women in India take steps to ensure their security in the aftermath of the death of a medical student who was gang raped on a bus in New Delhi.

22 Jan 2013
Delhi women on guard

Delhi women on guard

Women take up self-defence, pepper spray after Delhi gang rape.

22 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast