Women march on Washington
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Activists taking part in the Women's March shout slogans as they rally through Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young girl uses protest signs to build a wall while taking part in the Women's March. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A policeman pushes back activists taking part in the Women's March as they surround a vehicle with supporters of President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Capitol for the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Banners are held aloft during Women�s March on Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sixteen year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women's March on Washington, after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators arrive via public transportation to take part in a "Women's March" to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Khalil Hymore Quasha, 39, (C) and his daughter Norah Quasha, 6, participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman wearing a pink pussy protest hat takes a photograph of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women's March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Miss Utah Temple Taggart (L) wipes away a tear as she speaks to reporters about her sexual allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump with her attorney, Gloria Allred ahead of the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An ambulance drives through demonstrators taking part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman cries as she participates in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pack the streets near the National Mall for the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People display a knitted replica of the female reproductive system at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
People listen to speeches at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Women who said they chartered a bus from their home in Flint, Michigan, speak to media at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
A woman displays a blanket at the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
Women who laser-cut custom wooden headpieces reading "Feminist Killjoy" and "Off With His Thumbs" attend the Women's March. REUTERS/Canice Leung
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police help a vehicle with supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump leave the vicinity of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People participate in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Locked porta potties are seen on the sideline of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters leave messages written on feminine hygiene pads on a wall near the start of the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman wearing pink pussy protest hat takes part in the Women's March on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
