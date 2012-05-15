Edition:
Women of India

<p>A dancer performs during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's launch of Little India in Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2010. REUTERS/REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

<p>A girl eats a mango while sitting in a hammock inside her house in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A veiled girl from the Saraniya community waits for her engagement ceremony to start at Vadia village in Gujarat March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A woman sweeps salt with a wooden rake on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>F1 Grid girls pose at the Indian first Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim girl watches a Muharram procession in Srinagar December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A woman from the Dongria Kondh tribe watches a gathering on the foothills of the Niyamgiri mountain, which they worship as their living god, to protest against plans to mine bauxite from that mountain near Lanjigarh in Orissa February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

<p>Sania Mirza pumps her fist during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files</p>

<p>Sushmita Sen reacts after winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Manila May 21, 1994. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman works inside her mustard field on a spring day in Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee addresses her supporters during a rally in Kolkata July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>A female labourer carries a piece of coal on her head as she loads it onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Boxer MC Mary Kom gestures during an interview with Reuters at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee offers prayers to the Sun god along the shores of the Arabian Sea during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Miss India Kanishtha Dhankhar (L) blows into the bagpipes of pipe major David Boyle as they pose for photographers during the Miss World Highland Games challenge media event in Crieff, Scotland October 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir/Files</p>

<p>Booker prize winner Arundhati Roy addresses a large crowd July 31 in the remote village of Parthrad which is slated to be submerged by the river Narmada. Reuters/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays besides a fence during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Models present creations, during a special 10th year commemorative show featuring 20 designers, on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Supporters of ruling Congress party having Sindur (vermillion) applied on their foreheads as a mark of Hindu married women attend an election campaign rally being addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadera at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

<p>A bride sits during a mass wedding ceremony in New Delhi April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Artists from Orissa pose during a media preview for the annual Surajkund Crafts Fair in Surajkund on the outskirts of New Delhi January 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during a festival in Srinagar January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A Hindu holy woman smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, located in Tripura, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Head of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to the crowd during an election campaign meeting at Baduria village, about 70 km (43 miles) north of Kolkata April 20, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>A veiled nomadic woman from Rajasthan walks near a donkey carrying her belongings in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, displays her hands decorated with henna, on the eve of her 18th birthday in Nagpur December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>Raksha, 25, a sex worker, prepares for a performance in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files</p>

<p>A woman living in a slum near the Ghazipur landfill uses coal to brush her teeth in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>A commuter is helped by her relative while she tries to shut the window of a bus as it rains in Mumbai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>An ethnic minority Tamil woman waits to go to her native village after arriving from India on a passenger ferry at a Colombo port October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

<p>A woman covers her face as she walks along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqu/Files</p>

<p>Ruby Kour (R), 26, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before taking part in a religious play as part of Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri women sort through red chillies while laying them out to dry in Srinagar September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Dancers dressed in traditional attires sit on a cot during a break while taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dancel in Ahmedabad September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Women hold candles during a prayer ceremony for the victims of Wednesday's bomb blast outside the High Court in New Delhi September 10, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Sapna Meena, 15, stands in front of her house in the remote village of Badakakhera in Bhilwara District in Rajasthan, in this June 22, 2011 file photo. Nita Bhalla/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman carrying plants over her head talks to another woman on a road on the outskirts of Srinagar July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Women dance in the village temple during a pre-wedding function at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files</p>

<p>A woman fills her pitcher with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dav/Files</p>

<p>Priyanka Gandhi waves to her supporters during an election campaign meeting for her mother Sonia Gandhi, at Samodha village in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Laxmibai, a street food vendor who sells bhajjis (fried vegetables) and pav (bread), waits for customers at her roadside stall in Mumbai, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A nomad woman smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, outside her makeshift tent along the roadside in New Delhi May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>A woman wades through a flooded village in West Midnapore district in West Bengal June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim girls wait for their relatives to finish the prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A woman smiles as she poses for a photograph at a street in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files</p>

<p>A young woman has her wet hair braided by her mother in Chennai March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files</p>

<p>Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Vietnam Vovinam martial arts inside the school compound on International Women's Day in Hyderabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>An employee fills a vehicle with petrol at a fuel station in Jammu January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan attends a promotional event for Japanese electronic company Toshiba in Mumbai April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datt/Files</p>

<p>A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files</p>

<p>A Hindu girl dressed as a Kumari waits for rituals to start during Navratri festival inside Adyapith temple, on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>A girl eats her free mid-day meal distributed by the government inside a government-run primary school in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Biocon Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw speaks during the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files</p>

<p>A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Saina Nehwal return a shot to China's Wang Yihan during their women's singles finals match at the Djarum Indonesia Badminton Open Super Series Premier tournament in Jakarta June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim girl watches mourners carry mock coffins (not pictured) to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his 72 companions during a religious procession in Allahabad January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A Muslim girl walks pasts policemen during a demonstration in protest against efforts by local authorities to demolish what police described as an illegally built mosque in New Delhi January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Actor Richard Gere (L) kisses Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty during an AIDS awareness programme amongst truck drivers in New Delhi April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files</p>

<p>A girl covers herself on a cold morning as she begs for alms from pilgrims on a beach at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar poses for a picture at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood star Rekha sign the copies a special issue of 'ELLE' magazine during a function to unveil the issue in Bombay August 9, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

<p>Hindu priests carry a young virgin girl, known as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files</p>

<p>Ekta Kapoor, India's reigning queen of soap operas, smiles at her residence in Bombay. August 2, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer India/Files</p>

<p>A schoolgirl shouts slogans during a rally organised by a non-governmental organisation to appeal for peace and calm in Mumbai September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Girls smile during a break from learning the rope version of Mallakhamb (gymnast's pole) during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Deaf and mute girls laugh as they share a moment before the start of their dance practice in New Delhi August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A flash flood victim stands inside an army relief camp after flash floods occurred on the outskirts of Leh August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

<p>Girls practise with air rifles during a weapons training course as part of an eight-day training programme organized by the Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindu group, inside a school premises on the outskirts of Jammu July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A girl holds an umbrella during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Schoolgirls stand on a road divider as they huddle under an umbrella during monsoon rain in New Delhi September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A girl selling bubble-making toys, blows bubbles to attract buyers in Mumbai September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta /Files</p>

<p>Members of Hanuman Vyayamshala take part in a karate training session at a school compound in Hyderabad November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>Schoolgirls ride a bicycle past police patrolling a road near Lalgarh, about 170 km (105 miles) west of Kolkata, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>Homeless children arrive to sleep under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

<p>A Rajasthani nomad girl reacts to the camera as others walk along with their donkeys on a street at Badshapur In Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Children of sex workers perform a dance during a campaign to observe the "International Sex Workers' Rights Day" in Kolkata March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast