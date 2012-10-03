Edition:
Thu Oct 4, 2012

Women of Saudi Arabia

<p>Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p> Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, October 04, 2012

