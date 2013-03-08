Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2013 | 10:25am IST

Women of the world

<p>Women, dressed in fifties-style outfits, cool off their feet in a swimming pool during the 19th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Women, dressed in fifties-style outfits, cool off their feet in a swimming pool during the 19th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, March 08, 2013

Women, dressed in fifties-style outfits, cool off their feet in a swimming pool during the 19th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, southern Spain, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
1 / 30
<p>Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. The group of women were undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt al-Haq battalion, based on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. The group of women were undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. The group of women were undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt al-Haq battalion, based on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 30
<p>Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Los Angeles, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Los Angeles, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 08, 2013

Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Los Angeles, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Friday, March 08, 2013

A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 30
<p>A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, March 08, 2013

A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
5 / 30
<p>Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 08, 2013

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
6 / 30
<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, March 08, 2013

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 30
<p>Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Friday, March 08, 2013

Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
8 / 30
<p>New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, March 08, 2013

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, March 08, 2013

Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 30
<p>An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Friday, March 08, 2013

An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
11 / 30
<p>A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, March 08, 2013

A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 30
<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, March 08, 2013

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 30
<p>A girl is photographed as she attends an anti-U.S. demonstration with religious students in the compound of the Red Mosque in Islamabad, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A girl is photographed as she attends an anti-U.S. demonstration with religious students in the compound of the Red Mosque in Islamabad, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Friday, March 08, 2013

A girl is photographed as she attends an anti-U.S. demonstration with religious students in the compound of the Red Mosque in Islamabad, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
14 / 30
<p>Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, March 08, 2013

Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 30
<p>Sarah Schleper from the U.S. holding her 4 year old son Lasse clears a gate during her last slalom World Cup race in the Tyrolean ski resort of Lienz, Austria, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sarah Schleper from the U.S. holding her 4 year old son Lasse clears a gate during her last slalom World Cup race in the Tyrolean ski resort of Lienz, Austria, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 08, 2013

Sarah Schleper from the U.S. holding her 4 year old son Lasse clears a gate during her last slalom World Cup race in the Tyrolean ski resort of Lienz, Austria, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 30
<p>U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012....more

Friday, March 08, 2013

U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 30
<p>Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, March 08, 2013

Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 30
<p>Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Friday, March 08, 2013

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
19 / 30
<p>A model poses nude while people attend a drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A model poses nude while people attend a drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, March 08, 2013

A model poses nude while people attend a drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 30
<p>A girl sits while collecting food handouts being thrown by well-wishers marking Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A girl sits while collecting food handouts being thrown by well-wishers marking Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Friday, March 08, 2013

A girl sits while collecting food handouts being thrown by well-wishers marking Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
21 / 30
<p>A Hindu woman returns after taking a holy bath during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Hindu woman returns after taking a holy bath during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, March 08, 2013

A Hindu woman returns after taking a holy bath during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
22 / 30
<p>A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Friday, March 08, 2013

A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
23 / 30
<p>Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Friday, March 08, 2013

Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
24 / 30
<p>An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 08, 2013

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 30
<p>Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Friday, March 08, 2013

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
26 / 30
<p>Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24,...more

Friday, March 08, 2013

Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
27 / 30
<p>An instructor smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An instructor smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, March 08, 2013

An instructor smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
28 / 30
<p>Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply coloured powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply coloured powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, March 08, 2013

Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply coloured powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
29 / 30
<p>Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 08, 2013

Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Living on Skid Row

Living on Skid Row

Next Slideshows

Living on Skid Row

Living on Skid Row

Images of the homeless in Los Angeles.

08 Mar 2013
Tense watch on the Golan Heights

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

With the Syrian civil war raging and UN peacekeepers captured nearby, the occupied Golan Heights region is watched with ever more scrutiny.

08 Mar 2013
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

08 Mar 2013
Decline of dog racing

Decline of dog racing

Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.

07 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast