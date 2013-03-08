Women of the world
Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo, February 17, 2013. The group of women were undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt...more
Scarlett Stoever, 23, trains at Cirque School in Los Angeles, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A young woman named Akpomene is pictured coated in oil stains as she sits in a canoe near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, Nigeria, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl is photographed as she attends an anti-U.S. demonstration with religious students in the compound of the Red Mosque in Islamabad, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sarah Schleper from the U.S. holding her 4 year old son Lasse clears a gate during her last slalom World Cup race in the Tyrolean ski resort of Lienz, Austria, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, October 11, 2012....more
Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A model poses nude while people attend a drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A girl sits while collecting food handouts being thrown by well-wishers marking Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi, February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Hindu woman returns after taking a holy bath during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along Ozama River in Santo Domingo, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Suman, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, lies on an examination table as a nurse places her hands on her stomach during a check up at a community health centre in the remote village of Chharchh, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, February 24,...more
An instructor smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Students of Rabindra Bharati University apply coloured powder to a fellow student's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Teodora Spanjers, 80, (L) poses with Ginny Bravos, 86, in a swimming pool locker room in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
