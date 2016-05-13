Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 9:45pm IST

Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
1 / 12
Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and ridicule. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and ridicule. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
2 / 12
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women said a lack of funds, not enthusiasm, was the biggest hurdle. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women said a lack of funds, not enthusiasm, was the biggest hurdle. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
3 / 12
Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no objections from anyone, governmental or otherwise," Abkar said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no objections from anyone, governmental or otherwise," Abkar said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 12
Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's sport. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's sport. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
5 / 12
Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport despite social challenges. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport despite social challenges. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
6 / 12
Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and basic, but the center is busy, the atmosphere buzzing with young people practicing everything from martial arts to soccer. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and basic, but the center is busy, the atmosphere buzzing with young people practicing everything from martial arts to soccer. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
7 / 12
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
8 / 12
Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
9 / 12
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
10 / 12
Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
11 / 12
A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
A day at the salt pan

A day at the salt pan

Next Slideshows

A day at the salt pan

A day at the salt pan

Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai.

12 May 2016
India on scooters

India on scooters

Pictures of people riding scooters on Indian roads.

11 May 2016
Boeing 767 sets sail

Boeing 767 sets sail

A Boeing 767 airplane is tugged out to sea off the west coast of Ireland to be used at a camp site.

09 May 2016
Buying gold in India

Buying gold in India

Pictures from one of the world�s biggest consumers of gold.

09 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast