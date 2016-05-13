Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She...more

Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport despite social challenges. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close