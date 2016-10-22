Women to Trump: Hands off
Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women disguised as a wall take part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes part in a protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jessica Wilson poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Sarah Gray poses for a portrait with her sign outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ileana Gomez poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Leah Ball poses for a portrait outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women take part in a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
