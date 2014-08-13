Women with weapons
Girls practise with rifles during a weapons training course at the firing range of the police headquarters in Ahmedabad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl practises with a rifle during weapons training course at the firing range of the police headquarters in Ahmedabad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman demonstrates how to hold a rifle during a weapons training course conducted for girls at the firing range of the police headquarters in Ahmedabad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Girls practise with air rifles during a weapons training course as part of an eight-day training programme organized by the Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindu group, inside a school premises on the outskirts of Jammu July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh...more
Girls practise Chinese Wushu martial arts in Hyderabad March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A girl holds a sword during a protest in Jammu August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Muslim schoolgirls from St. Maaz high school practise Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A Muslim schoolgirl performs martial arts during a sports day exhibition in Hyderabad February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Women activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) or World Hindu Council, train in the art of fighting with sticks during a summertraining camp, in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Women activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, ahardline Hindu organisation, train in the art of shooting during asummer training camp, in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
A woman activist of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, a hardline Hindu organisation, train in the art of fighting with daggersduring a summer training camp, in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
A woman activist of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, a hardline Hindu organisation, train in the art of fighting with sticksduring a summer training camp, in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Women activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council take part in a class on fighting with weapons at a summer training camp in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Women activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, a hardline Hindu organisation, train in the art of shooting during a summer training camp, in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Sujata Jadeja, a primary school teacher and an activist of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, takes part in weapons training during a summer camp in Bombay May 17, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Girls from the Durga Vahini, the women's faction of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or World Hindu Council, train in the use rifles in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, on May 19, 2001. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
