Women world leaders
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Kim Hee-Chul/Pool
President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (R). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Norway Prime Minister Hoyre Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Next Slideshows
Deadly train crash in Italy
Two trains collided head-on while traveling down a single-track line in southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people.
And the new RBI chief is....
A look at the candidates seen as potential successors to RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.
Dallas: A city in mourning
Residents and mourners commemorate the five police officers who were killed in the sniper shooting.
Sanders endorses Clinton
Democrat Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a show of party unity.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.