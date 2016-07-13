Edition:
India
Wed Jul 13, 2016

Women world leaders

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Toby Melville
1 / 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2 / 15
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3 / 15
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Kim Hee-Chul/Pool

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Kim Hee-Chul/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Kim Hee-Chul/Pool
4 / 15
President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite. REUTERS/Phil Noble

President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite. REUTERS/Phil Noble
5 / 15
Poland Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Poland Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Poland Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
6 / 15
Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
7 / 15
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8 / 15
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
9 / 15
Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2011
Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
10 / 15
President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
11 / 15
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
12 / 15
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13 / 15
President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (R). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (R). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (R). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
14 / 15
Norway Prime Minister Hoyre Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Norway Prime Minister Hoyre Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Norway Prime Minister Hoyre Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
15 / 15
