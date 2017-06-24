Edition:
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Wyatt is out caught and bowled by India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Fran Wilson celebrates reaching 50 with Katherine Brunt Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana hits a six Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell attempts a catch Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell appeals for the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana celebrates her 50 with India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates catching India's Smrti Mandhana with Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana after being dismissed by England's Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight bowls Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight leads the teams out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

