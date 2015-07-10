Women's World Cup parade

The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they...more

The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they rolled up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" on Friday in the first ticker-tape parade honoring a women's sports team. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

