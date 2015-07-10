Edition:
Women's World Cup parade

The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan, in New York, July 10, 2015. Screams and a blizzard of confetti cheered the World Cup winning U.S. women's soccer players as they rolled up New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" on Friday in the first ticker-tape parade honoring a women's sports team. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan of the U.S. women's soccer team blocks her ears during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. women's soccer team cheer during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Megan Rapinoe poses for members of the press during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the World Cup trophy as she rides a float with teammate Carli Lloyd (L) and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in lower Manhattan, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer as members of the team take part in a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tobin Heath of the U.S. women's soccer team cheers during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team throw confetti out of office windows in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Clergy members stand outside Trinity Church as the U.S. women's soccer team passes by in floats during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team play with confetti after a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A band plays during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Abby Wambach holds the trophy aloft during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A fan holds an American flag as paper falls from buildings above in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Abby Wambach holds the trophy aloft during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fans cheer as the U.S. women's soccer team ride past in floats in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A clergy member spreads incense as she stands outside Trinity Church as the U.S. women's soccer team passes in floats during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. women's soccer players Megan Rapinoe (R) and Carli Lloyd (L) take a selfie with the World Cup trophy as they ride a float with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe (C) holds the World Cup trophy as she rides a float with team mate Carli Lloyd (L) and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (back R) during the ticker tape parade up Broadway in lower Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer as members of the team take part in a ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. women national soccer team celebrate with the World Cup trophy as fans cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans of the U.S. women's soccer team cheer during the ticker tape parade in New York, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

