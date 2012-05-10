Wonder Bras
Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Super Cool Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo May 9, 2012. The bra, modeled after a miniature fishbowl, has gel material which is designed to take excess heat out of the body in its cups. It was created in hopes that women can feel refreshed during summer by wearing it, the lingerie maker said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Super Cool Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo May 9, 2012. It was created in hopes that women can feel refreshed during summer by wearing it, the lingerie maker said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model wears Triumph International's "Grow-Your-Own-Rice bra" in Tokyo May 12, 2010. The bra, which transforms into a rice growing kit, allows the wearer to cultivate rice anytime, anywhere. It was created in hopes that more people will become...more
A model wears Triumph International's "Grow-Your-Own-Rice bra" in Tokyo May 12, 2010. The bra, which transforms into a rice growing kit, allows the wearer to cultivate rice anytime, anywhere. It was created in hopes that more people will become familiar with farming and develop awareness of the importance of agriculture, the lingerie maker said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A model displays lingerie maker Triumph International's new "Konkatsu Bra", literally meaning "marriage hunting" bra, during an unveiling in Tokyo May 13, 2009. The bra features a marriage countdown clock showing the marriage deadline set by the...more
A model displays lingerie maker Triumph International's new "Konkatsu Bra", literally meaning "marriage hunting" bra, during an unveiling in Tokyo May 13, 2009. The bra features a marriage countdown clock showing the marriage deadline set by the wearer and when an engagement ring is inserted between the cups the melody of "The Wedding March" is played to celebrate the engagement. The characters on the bra read, "now hunting for a husband". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A model (C) displays lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's "Photovoltaic-Powered Bra" during an unveiling in Tokyo May 14, 2008. The camisole bra, which the company calls it as "earth and human friendly", features a solar panel which can...more
A model (C) displays lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's "Photovoltaic-Powered Bra" during an unveiling in Tokyo May 14, 2008. The camisole bra, which the company calls it as "earth and human friendly", features a solar panel which can display messages on the removable small electric board when the cell generates electricity. The bra is also equipped with pads designed to hold beverages so that the usage of cans and plastic bottles can be reduced, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's new promotional girl Yuko Ishida poses with the concept bra called 'My Chopsticks Bra' in Tokyo November 7, 2007. The bra, which comes with a pair of collapsible chopsticks, has a design theme of "the...more
Lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's new promotional girl Yuko Ishida poses with the concept bra called 'My Chopsticks Bra' in Tokyo November 7, 2007. The bra, which comes with a pair of collapsible chopsticks, has a design theme of "the Japanese dining table". The right cup consists of a rice-bowl, the left cup a miso-soup-bowl, and a removable chopsticks-rest lies between the cups. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents 'Voter Turnout Lift-Up Bra' at a promotional event in Tokyo May 9, 2007. Japanese lingerie manufacture Triumph International (Japan) introduced the brassiere to lift the interest of Japanese people in elections and politics. The bra...more
A model presents 'Voter Turnout Lift-Up Bra' at a promotional event in Tokyo May 9, 2007. Japanese lingerie manufacture Triumph International (Japan) introduced the brassiere to lift the interest of Japanese people in elections and politics. The bra was modelled after the actual ballot boxes used during elections in Japan. The character on the brassiere reads 'ballot box'. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's "No More Plastics Bags Bra", a bra which converts into a shopping bag, is shown at the company showroom in Tokyo November 8, 2006. The bra was created to raise awareness amongst customers to reduce the...more
Lingerie maker Triumph International Japan's "No More Plastics Bags Bra", a bra which converts into a shopping bag, is shown at the company showroom in Tokyo November 8, 2006. The bra was created to raise awareness amongst customers to reduce the usage of plastics bags for the good of the environment, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A model displays Triumph International Japan's bra, called "Stop the birth rate decline", in Tokyo May 10, 2006. The bra features embroideries illustrating children supporting elderly women and was created to increase awareness of the issue of...more
A model displays Triumph International Japan's bra, called "Stop the birth rate decline", in Tokyo May 10, 2006. The bra features embroideries illustrating children supporting elderly women and was created to increase awareness of the issue of serious decline in Japan's population, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Model Hitomi Nishina presents lingerie maker Triumph International's "Warm Biz Bra" in Tokyo November 9, 2005. The bra, made from boa fiber, is attached to long straps which can wrap around the neck and provides warmth. The Warm Biz Bra was created...more
Model Hitomi Nishina presents lingerie maker Triumph International's "Warm Biz Bra" in Tokyo November 9, 2005. The bra, made from boa fiber, is attached to long straps which can wrap around the neck and provides warmth. The Warm Biz Bra was created to promote Japan's government-led "Warm Biz" campaign, which encourages people to wear warm clothes to save energy and to help fight global warming, the company said. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Triumph International Japan Ltd model Yu Misaki shows off the "Post Privatisation Total Surprise Bra!" in Tokyo May 10, 2005. The lingerie maker said Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi is striving to privatise Japan Post and wanted to express...more
Triumph International Japan Ltd model Yu Misaki shows off the "Post Privatisation Total Surprise Bra!" in Tokyo May 10, 2005. The lingerie maker said Japan's Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi is striving to privatise Japan Post and wanted to express support for him. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TH/DY
Lingerie maker Triumph's model Yu Misaki shows off the Eco-globe Bra, which has cups that join together to form a palm-sized green globe, in Tokyo November 9, 2004. The brassiere, licensed for the Expo 2005 Aichi Japan and not for general sale, uses...more
Lingerie maker Triumph's model Yu Misaki shows off the Eco-globe Bra, which has cups that join together to form a palm-sized green globe, in Tokyo November 9, 2004. The brassiere, licensed for the Expo 2005 Aichi Japan and not for general sale, uses environmentally-friendly materials such as corn, Deccan hemp and paper which can all be recycled. REUTERS/Eriko Sugita
Triumph International Japan campaign girl Kazuko Takagi shows the "control box" of an "armageddon brassiere" that indicates danger from falling objects acknowledged by a sensor attached at a shoulder strap, presented as a prototype at the lingerie...more
Triumph International Japan campaign girl Kazuko Takagi shows the "control box" of an "armageddon brassiere" that indicates danger from falling objects acknowledged by a sensor attached at a shoulder strap, presented as a prototype at the lingerie maker's fall and winter inner wear fashion show in Tokyo May 12. The bra, which is on display at Triumph's lingerie exhibit, was developed with inspiration by interpretations of 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus' doomsday prophecy. Triumph hopes to be able to utilise such technolgy in its future designs but the prototype is not for sale. ES/JIR/JDP
