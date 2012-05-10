Wonder Bras

Triumph International Japan campaign girl Kazuko Takagi shows the "control box" of an "armageddon brassiere" that indicates danger from falling objects acknowledged by a sensor attached at a shoulder strap, presented as a prototype at the lingerie maker's fall and winter inner wear fashion show in Tokyo May 12. The bra, which is on display at Triumph's lingerie exhibit, was developed with inspiration by interpretations of 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus' doomsday prophecy. Triumph hopes to be able to utilise such technolgy in its future designs but the prototype is not for sale. ES/JIR/JDP